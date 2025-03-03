Meads Tennis Club ladies firsts welcomed high-flying Storrington to their Upper Carlisle Road ground for a match which ended in a very satisfactory 2-2 draw.

Top of the table Storrington posed a tough challenge for Meads on a glorious sunny morning which brought out the best in all eight players in action.

Sarah King Spooner and Jess Gisby combined effectively to defeat the Storrington second pair 6-3 6-4, while Lucy Parkin and Hazel Sneath also enjoyed success against the same pair, winning 6-3 6-2.

In the reverse rubbers the Meads partnerships came up against a very talented and youthful pair who have helped Storrington rise to the top of Division 4.

Meads firsts from left, Hazel Sneath, Lucy Parkin, Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby

Sarah and Jess made them work extremely hard for their victory 6-4, 6-3 whilst Lucy and Hazel also raised their game in making the Storrington stars pull out their full repertoire of impressive shots in defeating the experienced Meads pair 6-4 6-4.

Captain Lucy Parkin said "The match was played in a great spirit and I was particularly pleased that all four of the Meads ladies performed so well against one of the best pairs in the division. In the end a 2-2 draw felt like a very fair result."