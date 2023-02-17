Our latest East Sussex rugby round-up features news of a new county-wide under-12 girls’ team, plus action from Heathfield and Hastings & Bexhill RFC.

What started with a phone call in late September 2022 culminated last weekend with the first competitive game for the East Sussex under-12 Barbarians.

After four or five training sessions, the players from Haywards Heath, Lewes, Seaford and Uckfield rugby clubs finally got out for some game time as the Barbarians side they truly are. And what a game!

The coaching team of Paul, Steve, Rob and Bob with manager Victoria in attendance could not have been more proud of the shift the players put in today.

The East Susex Barbarians line up with Horsham

The Salts in Seaford was a very pleasant location in the morning sunshine and players and parents arrived full of anticipation – and a few nerves besides. Horsham have been together a while, and that showed as their warm-up was a well-drilled affair.

The Barbarians came out to a raucous reception. The Seaford minis formed a tunnel for them, and the Lewes, Uckfield and Seaford Colts all stood and applauded the Baa-Baas on to the pitch.

The match was started and straight away Horsham went on the attack. They were clearly the more confident team. The Baa-Baas let Horsham have two tries before their own confidence kicked in and they upped their game a notch or two.

Both teams played hard and fast at the breakdown. Horsham had some big ball carriers and some smaller speedsters, but so did the Baa-Baas who responded to Horsham’s two tries with two of their own.

Heathfield RFC Ladies | Picture: Roger Cuming

The ball went through the hands well, and the coaches’ hearts were thumping during some great and promising phases. It was Horsham who finished the half with the upper hand leading 5-3 in tries scored.

The half-time talk invited the players to say what they thought went well and what they thought they needed to improve. The coaching points were simple: support each other, use the space.

The second half required both teams to dig into their energy reserves and the game was played at pace with both teams offering no quarter.

Every metre in territory was hard earned, every ruck was competed, sometimes with amazing ferocity.

Hastings and Bexhill in battle with Vigo | Picture: Peter Knight

The rugby was end to end, and fast flowing. Both teams were guilty of some high tackles which received the referees whistle instantly. It was the two tries from the start of the game that proved the difference.

The game finished 5-7 in Horsham’s favour. That said, the coaches felt the Baa-Baas took more from the game. They learnt the value of protecting the ball, which the players did a lot better in the second half.

It gave the coaches lots of pointers for the upcoming training sessions and some things to focus on ahead of the next game. The players have home training with their own clubs next week before a friendly v Tonbridge followed by more league fixtures. The future of girls’ rugby in Sussex is bright. The future is Baa-Baas.

Heathfield RFC Ladies had a convincing five-tries-to-two win away in Guernsey on Sunday to lift them to second place in RFU NC 1 South.

Tries by Sophia Skinner, Lizzie Suggitt (2), Becky Taylor and Sophia Macdonald were answered by two late tries by Guernsey, but by then the outcome was clear.

The Heathfield pack provided plentiful possession with Zoe Barr picked as player of the match for her efforts in this phase. Fly half Caitlin Flower was mixing play well with some kicks but also feeding centres Skinner and Suggitt, who duly benefited.

Macdonald’s try was a solo effort from halfway outpacing her opposite number and then the covering full-back. The fifth try came from a new tap penalty move which enabled Taylor to work her way over.

Multiple penalties against Heathfield enabled the home side to make a late fightback with two tries but the result was never in doubt. The Ladies now have a rest for a couple of weeks before the next league match on March 12 away to Dartford Valley.

On Saturday a notably young Heathfield men’s side just lost out to a more mature Deal & Betteshanger team. Both sides scored a try and a penalty but Deal converted their try. However the real difference between the sides was the mature Deal pack who took control in the second half and starved the home side of possession. The Heathfield squad included seven players of 21 or under.

In the first half, the home pack secured an adequate share of possession with Jem Macvicker having an especially effective day in the lineout. This aided the Heathfield backs, who were looking dangerous, but they only collected one try through a piece of individual skill by full-back Toby Simpson. Simpson also kicked a penalty to confirm his position as top points scorer in RFU Counties 1 Kent.

Deal collected a penalty just before half-time. In the second half their experienced pack had majority possession and kept Heathfield pinned in their own half. With 10 minutes remaining a Deal prop muscled his way over and the conversion decided it.

This Saturday Heathfield visit leaders Old Alleynians (2.30pm).

Hastings and Bexhill 10 Vigo 14

After two very one-sided games this was a good, close match between evenly balanced clubs.

Vigo were well organised with several big forwards and a full back with a terrific boot.

Hastings and Bexhill fielded a strong XV with Sam Surridge, Max Mowbray and Joe Jennner on the bench.

Jake Stinson came back into the centre alongside birthday boy Joe Field – and they both put in a great shift with big tackles and surging breaks.

Vigo opened the scoring with a penalty from the 10m line and then built an eight-point lead with a try way out on the right wing.

H&B reduced the deficit with a penalty from skipper Bruce Steadman.

The score at half-time was 3-8 but it had been an evenly fought game.

Hastings needed a little bit of luck to build their confidence after the maulings of the previous two weeks.

The visitors extended their lead with two more well taken penalties.

Coach Steve McManus rotated the squad with Surridge being a straight swap for Joe Whitehill-James on the wing.

Mowbray came into the back row for Mike Brookman and Jenner replaced Mike Clifford in the heart of the scrum.

A converted try brought H&B back into contention.

Full-back Harry Walker made a lightning break to put Stinson clear for a good try; Steadman converted.

Hastings were pressing Vigo hard but there was not enough time for them to clinch the win.

The losing bonus point was a fair reward for a hard fought game.

This week Hastings and Bexhill travel to Southwark Lancers RFC.

H&B U12s

A crisp morning in Brighton saw visitors Hastings and Bexhill RFC under-12s go into the game off the back of an unbeaten run during the 2022-23 season, setting the tone for what was going to be a tough encounter.

As they have on previous occasions this season, Hastings started slowly, conceding an early try within seconds of the start, putting the home side ahead.

Uncharacteristically, errors throughout the first half and drops in concentration saw the visitors struggle against this Brighton side who capitalised on the mistakes taking the half time lead of 20-10.

This would now be a test for the young Hastings team to see how they could respond, and it was evident that once again, the half-time talk by coaches Sheppard and Loving-Price woke these young boys up.

They came out in the second half like a different side.

Quick passing and assertive tackling saw the game turn on its head with the victors scoring four to take the lead 30 -20.

However, the game was not over yet.

For a brief couple of minutes Brighton regrouped and, taking advantage of further mistakes, were able to claw back to 30-30.

The last plays of the match saw Hastings within metres of the try line, but it was a sign of just how the second half had gone when the home side willingly put the ball out of play to bring the full time whistle and the final score to 30-30.

Post-match, coach Sheppard made mention of the spirit of this team, with his only disappointment being that the young side can offer much more.

Based on the second half turn around, they will be taking confidence into their next league match at home to Worthing.

Tries – Loving Price (2), Hartley (4).