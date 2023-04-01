Tyler Schiraldi is competing in a British Motorcycle Championship – at the age of six.

He will be racing in the FAB AC40 Rookie class. The FAB championship started in 2004 and is the grass-roots event for up-and-coming young British riders who could eventually be racing in the British Superbike championship.

There have been riders who have started out in this championship and ended up racing in the World Series or at Grand Prix level.

All races are televised and have a big social media following, which is great for business exposure.

Tyler’s dad James Schiraldi said: “Tyler started riding when he was three.

“He is absolutely loving his riding so far, always smiling and having fun!

"His riding has come on so much from when he first started and is learning and progressing very quickly.

"This year we are mainly focusing on having fun, learning the circuits and hopefully progressing up the standings throughout the season.”

His first race of the season is this weekend at Lydd, Kent.

Any business or individual interested in sponsoring Tyler can email his dad at [email protected]

Existing sponsors are Expert Complete Property Maintenance Ltd, Media Hire Ltd, The Royal Oak & Castle Inn, MF Fire Wood, Chimney Sweep & Fencing, Michael Butcher Landscapes & Groundworks, Gunslinger Speed Shop, G-Tech Racing, Twist Da Wrist and R&G.

