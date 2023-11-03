Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a nutshell, it’s netball played at a walking pace with no running or jumping.

It is inclusive and welcoming allows the opportunity for people to find their place within the sport and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is supported by England Netball with over 200 programmes running across the country.

Kingfishers Walking Netball Club at Chichester Westgate Leisure | Contributed picture

If you are in the Chichester are and fancy a taste why not join in a session at Westgate Leisure Centre? They take place Tuesdays 3-4pm in the sports hall.

Coach Cheryl Letts via Westgate Leisure Centre.

Who is the sport for?

Everyone! It’s designed so that anyone can play – all ages and abilities and experience. Whether you are looking to get back into netball, starting afresh or easing back after an injury. Regardless of experience it is a great way to keep fit and enjoy the buzz of a team environment.

Do you need any special kit?

No, just comfortable clothing for exercising and trainers and a water bottle! You don’t need to be a member just turn up to pay and play.

What the players say…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara says: “I’d recently moved to the area and knew nobody. I was made to feel very welcome at the weekly sessions and have enjoyed making new friends. Cheryl and the rest of the group make the hour enjoyable for all, whatever their ability or fitness. It’s all about fun rather than being competitive!”

Chris: “Our sessions have taken off thanks to Cheryl’s expertise and enthusiasm. For me Tuesday at netball is a non-negotiable! Great fun and a fantastic group of ladies.”

Karen: “I’ve been attending walking netball for a couple of years and it’s helped me stay fit without noticing you’re working hard and doing exercise. We have learnt new skills and it is lovely to play as a member of a team and all improve together.”

Trish: “I retired last year and joined Kingfishers shortly after. I hadn’t played for 50 years, so was apprehensive, but I shouldn’t have worried... I come away each week feeling great! My only regret is not joining earlier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue G: “In March I saw a poster advertising walking netball at Westgate. Having enjoyed netball in my 20s I was keen to return – I’m 62 and thoroughly enjoy it.”

Coach Cheryl Letts has a long history of playing the game at county, regional and top league level for many years when younger. As a former PE teacher and university lecturer she also has many years experience of coaching the sport at all levels.

She says: “When I first started to play walking netball at Westgate it was because of a long-term knee injury – my one concern was I could no longer run and jump like before! But once I accepted the rules it’s abeen good fun, it’s great to see everyone turning up wanting to play and to develop their skills and understanding of the game.