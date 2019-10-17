Meet the team who have not lost in FOUR seasons

Castle ‘Z’ pool team are currently unbeaten for FOUR consecutive season.

The team, who play from the Castle snooker & pool club in the Brighton & Hove pool league, have won the winter 2017/18, summer 2018, winter 2018/19, and summer 2019 seasons.

The above photo is following their recent victory retaining the Summer League Cup.

The run has seen Castle ‘Z’ go 76 matches unbeaten. The team play English 8-ball pool.

The team are pictured (left to right): Greg Lewis: Brighton singles winner, Brighton tour winner; Chris Kingham: Brighton tour winner, Brighton league top player; Jon Sanders: Multiple County & Brighton singles titles, IPA professional tour finalist, ex England mens player, National/European junior champion; Darren Welfare: Multiple County & Brighton singles titles, IPA professional tour challenge finalist x2; Lee Martin: Brighton league top player, Brighton tour runner-up; Ben Welfare: Brighton singles winner, England U18s/U23s - captaining European winning squad. Also part of the team (not pictured) Paul McNeil: Multiple Brighton singles winner, Brighton tour winner, ex IPA tour professional.