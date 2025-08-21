Khadijah Mellah made huge Goodwood headlines six years ago – and will be aiming for more tomorrow night.

In 2019 she was the first British Muslim woman to ride in and win a horse race in the UK – in Goodwood’s Magnolia Cup.

Now the 24-year-old is an amateur jockey and will line up in one of the highlights of the track;s three-day bank holiday weekend fixture.

Mellah will partner Uncle Dick in the Gay Kindersley Memorial Amateur Riders Handicap for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton – her first competitive outing since her Magnolia Cup triumph, which came months after first sitting on a racehorse. Since then, Mellah has co-founded the Riding A Dream Academy with ITV’s Oli Bell and Naomi Lawson.

She said: “Riding back at Goodwood feels so special – it’s where everything began for me. So much has happened in the last six years, but the thrill of race riding has never left me.

"I’ve been working hard riding out to prepare for this, and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Friday’s six-race card – which will be followed by a fireworks display – sets up an action-packed weekend of racing at Goodwood, all complemented by free family fun.

There are seven races on Saturday and the same number Sunday, when the Group 2 Virgin Bet Celebration Mile is the weekend’s highlight. Ahead of final declarations, the race had 11 entries, headed by Jonquil, Lake Forest and Quddwah.

They race at Goodwood on Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoon

Director of racing Ed Arkell said: “We’re delighted with entries and are all set for a fantastic three days.”

