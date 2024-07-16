Men steal a win on the very last end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club recently held another of their fun/social events - with 40 players taking part in the Summer Ladies v Gents match.

This was a truly fun afternoon, with some great bowling, lots of laughter and enjoyment.

Our new Club President, Linda Adamson, captained the Ladies' team, while husband Chris took charge of the men. There was a 'guest' lady player by the name of Joan (usually known as John!), who truly entered into the spirit of fun and enjoyment.

Needless to say, it was a very competitive match, with the ladies starting particularly well and racing into the lead, although at the break the men had managed to take a 7 point lead.

The Gents team came out on top.

The ladies didn't give up though and with just 1 rink to finish the game, the scores were level at 117 all.

Unfortunately, 'Joan's' team were feeling the pressure, and Joan's new hairstyle meant 'she' was suffering from some sort of 'heat exhaustion" and the men eventually finished the victors!!

Everybody then enjoyed a drink and a lovely meal provided by our Caterer, Pauline - followed by presentations.Congratulations to Sylvia, Marion and Tina for claiming Top Rink for the Ladies, with Chris, Jim and Peter winning top rink for the Gents.

A big thank you to our guest player - Joan, particularly with bowling in a skirt for the first time - and for being such a great sport.

The ladies team.

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club is open every day of the year - only closing on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Whilst many of our bowlers play outdoors in the summer, leagues, competitions and events all continue.

We will be holding an Open Day in September - more details to follow shortly.