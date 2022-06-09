Mid Sussex athletes have success on two wheels - and two feet

It started at Horne Golf Club near South Godstone in Surrey. The route comprised a two lap course on quiet lanes.

The results for the MSTC girls were as follows: 2nd Katie McGregor 27.34, 4th Sarah Summerskill 28.29, 8th Sally Gardener 31.31, 10th Flo Wolfe 31.37, 18th Samantha Whitehead 33.20, 20th Zoe Rocholl 33.45, 21st Clarissa Walton 34.00.

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members at the Crawley Whellers' time trial

The feedback was very positive. The girls loved the course, the atmosphere, organisation and an opportunity to mix with other women riders.

Meanwhile the Mid Sussex Triathlon is this Sunday, June 12, at the Triangle, Burgess Hill

This is the club’s major event of the year – a very friendly sprint triathlon (400m swim, 25k bike and 5k run) suitable for beginners and experienced triathletes.

Most club members will be marshalling the event and cheering participants on.

BHR's Eileen Edinburgh

Entry is available on the website – go to https://midsussextriathlon.com

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

The Trundle View 5, hosted by Chichester Runners, started at Goodwood Racecourse and BHR took a team of eight runners.

They were led by Mark Nicholls, who finished the course in 34:08.

Burgess Hill Runners at the Trundle race near Chichester

Mark was followed by Oliver Day (36:12), Jamie Goodhead (37:53), Andrew Bishop (40:42), Benny Coxhill (48:10), Sophie Abbott (48:45), Chris Page (50:00) and Ruth Day (57:51).

Recently, three BHR members took on the Out of the Blue Battle 10k, a multi-terrain route which offers runners a rare opportunity to run in the unique setting of Ashburnham Place in East Sussex.

Jacqui Sims was first up for BHR in 1:06:06, followed by David Clark (1:22:27) and Malcolm Slater (1:23:07).

BHR's John and Annette Edinburgh

Last but not least, it was the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, with BHR members taking part in both the marathon and half marathon events.

In the half marathon, Kirsty Phillpot was first up for BHR in a PB time of 1:27:25, and she also took first place in her category.

Kirsty was followed by Neil Phillpot (1:35:36), John Palmer (1:50:03), Phil Latham (1:59:39), Jane Owen (2:02:45), Simon Lock (2:36:35) and Eileen Adlam (3:07:50).

In the marathon, Kath Wallek was first up for BHR in a PB time of 3:37:41.

She was followed by Annette Maynard (3:45:39), Susan Wintle (4:00:48). Nigel Cruttenden (4:13:02), Laura Walton (4:34:06), Chania Hemsley-Smith (4:39:42) and Kim Cruttenden (4:49:27).

