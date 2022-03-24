Mid-Sussex athletes kept busy with Stinger, Bull Run and everything in between

MID SUSSEX TC

In the Balcombe Bull Run, four members joined this popular event involving a 7km cross country run around the Balcombe Estate, starting at Balcombe School.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Haywood was the first Mid Sussex Triathlon Club member to finish in 4th place (30.25), followed by Jo Fleming in 10th place (32.44), Jon Clark (40.30) and Esther Clutton (40.43).

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club's Phil Couch, Florence Wolfe & Jo Fleming after the Frosty Aquathlon

The event is run by Matt and Michelle Record and this year it attracted nearly 130 runners. The proceeds from the entry fees raise funds for Balcombe School, St Catherine’s Hospice and Heads On.

In the Hastings Half Marathon, Gareth Handley and Adam Bryant competed in this tough event known for its large number of hills and strong headwinds.

Gareth finished in 1.35 and Adam in 1.50. The event is run by The Hastings Lions Club in aid of needy causes.

Esther Clutton, Jo Fleming & Jon Clark at Balcombe Bull Run

In the Moyleman Marathon, Lewes, a tough multi terrain off-road marathon on the Downs, MSTC member Helen Graham was competing in her eighth marathon so far this year.

Helen said it was very hilly but she was delighted with the Harvey’s Pint glass prize at the finish, which was immediately filled with Harvey’s beer.

In the Steyning Stinger, a hilly cross-country run through the South Downs between Steyning, Storrington and Shoreham-by-Sea, Mike Hook, Sharon Chladek, Helen Graham and Douglas Mac Taggart all competed.

Some of the winners at he Balcombe Bull Run

Mike and Sharon ran the Half Marathon in 2.15.25 and 2.49.29 respectively, with Mike coming 22nd in his age group and Sharon 8th in her age group.

Mike’s young children were delighted to greet him at the finish. Doug and Helen were in the full marathon with Doug finishing in 4.55.09 and Helen in 5.35.19 in her 7th Marathon of the year.

Then there was the Frosty Aquathlon, a well established and popular swim/run race comprising an 800m swim in the 25m pool at Littlehampton Wave, followed by a 10km run around Mewsbrook Park and the seafront promenade.

Phil Couch placed 5th overall and 1st in the MSV category in 54.53.08. In the MV Category Gareth Handley was 4th in 57.54.09, and Jo Fleming was 8th in 1.00.59. Flo Wolfe was 8th Female and 5th in her FS category in 1.02.00.

The four were delighted to place 2nd in the team competition.

BALCOMBE BULL RUN

The annual Balcombe Bull Run took place with 128 runners running a 7km course over public footpaths and lanes.

The annual event is run by Mat Record and his band of helpers and marshals using Balcombe School as a base from where refreshments were served by the Friends Of Balcombe School.

The winners were as follows:

Men - Ben Short (Course record time 26 mins and 34 seconds)

Women - Kirsty Armstrong

Boys - Jonathan Martin

Girls - Amelia Cox

Canine/cross - Itch and Dave Tibbals

Balcombe dog - Rua and Susan Stuart

Race director’s prize - Jones Family

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

After a few busy weekends in the BHR race calendar, a quieter one this week with three races to report.

Jill Bennett took part in the YHA Southease Trail Run, a 14 mile course starting at Southease that takes runners up and over the South Downs Way. Jill completed the course in 2:59:15 and was the third place female runner.

Isabelle Henton travelled up to Milton Keynes to take part in the Milton Keynes Festival of Running.

The festival includes four running events, a 5k, 10k, half marathon and 20 miler, with flat routes and beautiful scenery. Isabelle competed in the 20 mile race finishing in 3:16:45.