Mid Sussex derby honours go to Heath
Early Burgess Hill pressure was weathered by Heath and on six minutes an injection of pace and a couple of missed tackles saw centre Will Galbraith-Gibbons in for the first score and 5-0.
A short while later a break from veteran second row Dan Shotton from inside his own half took him deep into the visitors 22 where his offload was gathered on the half volley by supporting scrum half Jamie Thurston to dot down.
Tom Wharton converted for a 12-0 lead.
Heath missed out on a couple of chances to increase their lead but it wasn't long before left wing Taky Ndiaye-Marrero beat defenders on the outside to score a try for 17-0.
Hill hit back with a try that punished some lax defending from Heath but this was quickly countered by some expansive rugby from the home side.
Quick ball from the forwards was moved wide left, recycled and then swung back to the other side of the pitch where full back Chris Neill sliced through for another score and 22-5 at the break.
The second half saw Heath still the dominant side and playing some entertaining rugby in parts with ball in hand.
One such move with inter-linking play between forwards and backs saw number 8 Charlie Bennett over for a score to rattle the board onto 27-5.
Clever play from substitute winger Ollie Simson saw him cut in from out wide to bag another 5 points which was added to by Wharton for 34-5.
The final score of the game saw Wharton outstrip the defence wide right and angle in to score under the posts before converting his own try for a final score of 41-5.
On the next door pitch Heath Rams were playing Burgess Hill 2nds and proved far too strong for their opponents, running in a number of well worked tries to ease their way to an 80-5 victory.
Both games were played in a good spirit in front of a large crowd and it was great to see two local community clubs being able to put out two teams on a Saturday afternoon.
1st XV squad: Euan Greaves-Smith; Will Purdy; Elliott Higgin; Dan Shotton (capt); Ellis Dubois; Dan Jarman; Tom Smith; Charlie Bennett; Jamie Thurston; Tom Wharton; Takhy Ndiaye-Marrero; Henry Verbi; Will Galbraith-Gibbons; Cam Reed; Chris Neill; Harry Edwards; Ollie Simpson; Charlie Fenwick