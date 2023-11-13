Mid Sussex derby honours go to Heath

Despite three weeks of rain, continuous work by Heath on the grounds at Whitemans Green meant the pitches were in good shape as the Club hosted Burgess Hill 1st and 2nd teams last Saturday for a double derby day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early Burgess Hill pressure was weathered by Heath and on six minutes an injection of pace and a couple of missed tackles saw centre Will Galbraith-Gibbons in for the first score and 5-0.

A short while later a break from veteran second row Dan Shotton from inside his own half took him deep into the visitors 22 where his offload was gathered on the half volley by supporting scrum half Jamie Thurston to dot down.

Tom Wharton converted for a 12-0 lead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both senior teams won against Burgess Hill at Whitemans Green last Saturday. Picture: HHRFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath missed out on a couple of chances to increase their lead but it wasn't long before left wing Taky Ndiaye-Marrero beat defenders on the outside to score a try for 17-0.

Hill hit back with a try that punished some lax defending from Heath but this was quickly countered by some expansive rugby from the home side.

Quick ball from the forwards was moved wide left, recycled and then swung back to the other side of the pitch where full back Chris Neill sliced through for another score and 22-5 at the break.

The second half saw Heath still the dominant side and playing some entertaining rugby in parts with ball in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such move with inter-linking play between forwards and backs saw number 8 Charlie Bennett over for a score to rattle the board onto 27-5.

Clever play from substitute winger Ollie Simson saw him cut in from out wide to bag another 5 points which was added to by Wharton for 34-5.

The final score of the game saw Wharton outstrip the defence wide right and angle in to score under the posts before converting his own try for a final score of 41-5.

On the next door pitch Heath Rams were playing Burgess Hill 2nds and proved far too strong for their opponents, running in a number of well worked tries to ease their way to an 80-5 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both games were played in a good spirit in front of a large crowd and it was great to see two local community clubs being able to put out two teams on a Saturday afternoon.