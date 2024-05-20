Mid-Sussex Marathon: Three races and three days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One hundred and fifty-two runners completed all three races from the three local Mid-Sussex towns of East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Three Harriers completed in all three events. Completing the marathon were Oli Francis (3 hours 22 minutes and 2 seconds), Richard Caddy (3 hours 52 minutes and 47 seconds) and Emma Pryor (5 hours 1 minute and 2 seconds).

In the junior mile races, there was a good Harrier rivalry over the three one mile races. Ben Ledger-Catton getting ahead with a total time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds to Rohan’s 20 minutes and 37 seconds.

The first race of the weekend race was the East Grinstead Ten Mile race. This race, no matter the weather always has a good supply of mud and this year was no different.

Harriers in Victoria Park.

The second race of the weekend was the Haywards Heath Ten Miler. Thirty Haywards Heath Harriers took part in this race. The distance actually being a shade over nine and a half miles. The race started on South Road and finished in Victoria Park.

On the Monday was the Burgess Hill 10 Kilometres Race, completing the marathon distance for the whole of the Mid-Sussex Marathon. This race was held in pouring rain but did not seem to dampen the spirits of the many runners taking part.

Those who completed the three races and thus completing the marathon distance were given an extra medal for all their heroic efforts.

There were junior mile races held at all three events.

Harriers at the Horsham 10km (L-R): Tom Sommerfelt, Andy Stainer, James Booth and Josh Pewter.

East Grinstead 10 Mile Race results:

30th Oli Francis 81:19; 47th Matt Howells 85:07; 86th Richard Caddy 92:48; 133rd Glen Hedges 1 hr 43:36; 134th Rebecca Hedges 1 hr 43:36; 232nd Sarah Hamilton 2 hrs 6:14; 245th Emma Pryor 2 hrs 11:30.

East Grinstead 1 mile Fun Run results:

5th Ben Ledger-Catton 7:22; 6th Rohan Barnes 7:22.

Newport 10km race: Michael Parish.

Haywards Heath 10 Mile Race results:

4th Harvey Alcock 58:27; 5th Chris Turner 58:36; 14th Josh Pewter 61:51; 20th Matt King 63:25; 25th James Moffatt 63:51; 26th Andy Stainer 64:48; 28th Pete Francis 64:55; 29th Fraser Hagell 65:04; 34th Tom Sommerfelt 65:26; 36th Tim Stannard 65:57; 45th Greg Hilton 68:08; 47th Will Roberts 68:17; 49th Steve Dallman 68:28; 50th Will Axell 68:32; 58th Rachael Overton 69:53; 62nd Mark Green 70:53; 63rd Chris Faulkner 71:10; 65th Tim Miller 71:34; 76th Paul Cousins 73:33; 79th Steven Heath 73:59; 90th Oli Francis 75:40; 105th Lindsey Blain 77:03; 127th Gray Wilkinson 79:35; 149th Andrew Wilson 81:48; 175th Lucy Anderson 83:31; 223rd Richard Caddy 87:58; 252nd George Adams 90:52; 284th Josh Franks 93:41; 314th Marion Hemsworth 97:42; 352nd Emma Pryor 1 hr 43:19;

Haywards Heath 1 mile Fun Run results:

6th Rohan Barnes 6:31; 8th Ben Ledger-Catton 6:33; 10th Evie Miller 6:42; 13th Evie Hilton 6:48

Burgess Hill 10 km Race results:

14th Sam Fernley 41:53; 29th Oli Francis 45:03; 82nd Richard Caddy 52:01; 214th Emma Pryor 66:13.

Burgess Hill 1 mile Fun Run results:

8th Ben Ledger-Catton 6:38; 12th Rohan Barnes 6:44

Athletics

U13 League, Friday, April 26 at Crawley (K2).

The Haywards Heath Harriers finished in sixthplace in the league event.

Boys:

Rohan Barnes: 5th ‘A’ string 150m 25.5 secs (pb); 1st ‘B’ string Javelin 17.07m (pb).

Ethan Rowen: 5th ‘B’ string 600m 1 min 49.2 secs (pb); 3rd ‘A’ string Javelin 17.64m.

Harley Mills: 4th ‘A’ string 75m Hurdles 18.2 secs (pb); 5th ‘A’ string 1000m 3 mins 56.0 secs.

Daniel Carter: 600m 2nd ‘A’ string 2 mins 9.4 secs (pb); 5th ‘B’ string Long Jump 2.63m (pb).

Barnaby Redd: 6th ‘A’ string Long Jump 3.10m (pb); 2nd ‘A’ string Discus 11.43m (pb).

Relay: HHH 6th 66.2 secs.

Girls:

Molly-Ann Clarke: 5th ‘A’ string 75m 12.2 secs; 4th ‘A’ string 150m 25.0 secs (pb).

Annie Aarons: 5th ‘B’ string 75m 12.5 secs (pb); 4th ‘A’ string 70m Hurdles 17.0 secs (pb).

Leila Warncke: 2nd ‘B’ string 70m Hurdles 14.5 secs (pb); 3rd ‘A’ string Long Jump 3.75m (pb).

Alice Johnston competed in the Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC Spring Open which was held on 7 April. Competing in the Pole Vault she vaulted 2.52 metres for 3rd place in the women's event.

Road Races:

The Horsham 10 kilometres race was held on Sunday 12th May. Josh Pewter was the first home for the club in a speedy 36 minutes and 47 seconds in 3rd place overall. Josh was backed up by four others: Andy Stainer in 13th (39:45), 14th Tom Sommerfelt (40:13), 38th James Booth (44:22) and Jack Chivers in 246th place (60:18). PIC

Harvey Alcock ran in the Oxford Town and Gown 10k on 12th May and finished in 33rd place in 36 minutes and 21 seconds.

The Newport Marathon Festival returned with a bang this year with more than 7,000 runners hitting the streets on Sunday 28th April 2024. The 26.2-mile course is one of the UK’s flattest marathons and has been run since 2018.

This year saw a rebranding as ABP Newport Marathon Festival with new routes designed by double Olympic marathoner Steve Brace and British Associated Ports being the headline sponsor for the fifth time. The course comprised of a marathon and 10k distance but has now added a Half Marathon.

The course offers runners the views of landmarks of the city including the Transporter Bridge and International Sports Village as well as the stunning natural scenery and coastal wildlife of nearby Gwent Levels.

Haywards Heath Harrier Michael Parish ran the 10k coming in with a time of 01:02:57.

Other Harrier results:

Several Harrier ran in the Worthing Run Fest on Sunday 28th April in the 10 kilometres race, Ben Duncan finished in 11th place in 35:12, Jamie Gibson in 13th place with 35:39. Other Harriers were Fraser Hagell in 38th place (38:59), Sarah Hamilton in 611th (57:52) and Lucy Anderson in 1123rd (1 hour 15:25).

In the half marathon, Michael Priest came 10th place in one hour 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

James Bennet ran in the ABP Southampton Half Marathon on 7 April, finishing in 88th place overall in a time of 1 hour and 28 minutes and 5 seconds.

Jamie Topping 5k April 20 at the Dulwich Podium 5k (held at Dulwich Park, London) in 16:49 in speedy race at the front!

Carl Bicknell ran in the Phoenix Running Invincible Scroll half marathon on 1 April. The race was on the footpath alongside the River Thames at Sunbury. Carl finished in a super fourth place in a time of 1 hour 53 minutes and 1 second.

Abigail Red competed in the Ten Bay Challenge on 28 April. The Ten Bay Challenge is a trail race along the beach from Margate Main Sands (Kent) at low tide! Abi ran in the 15 mile race. There is also a 10 km race too!

Gatwick 10k on Sunday, May 12.

Sunday, May 12 saw approximately 1,700 runners taking part in a very hot 10km run inside a restricted area of Gatwick Airport. The event saw participants travel along the full stretch of the main runway with aircraft expected to take off and land less than 100 metres from the runners, according to organisers.

The 10km (6.2m) started and finished at the Gatwick Aviation Museum, running closed roads down Lowfield Heath Road to Lowfield Heath before turning off to a service road running down the side of the runway.

This was a very hot day with heat from the road, runway and aircraft. Two members of Haywards Heath Harriers were present Andy Wilson 53:56 and Michael Parish 01:12:46 taking part in the event.

More Harrier Results:

Oli Farr (100 Marathon Club member) competed in the Ranscombe Spring Marathon (near Rochester, Kent) on 4 May, finishing in 5 hours 36 minutes and 37 seconds. The race had an elevation of more than 3000 feet in elevation.

Also on 4 May, Sim Wishlade competed in the “Run To The Sea” race. Which is a 31-mile (50 km) race. The route went from Christs Hospital down the Downslink footpath, then picking up the South Downs Way to a turn south just before Ditchling Beacon, then on south, past The Chattri and down into Brighton finishing up on the Hove Promenade. He finished in a time of 5 hours 47 minutes and 24 seconds.