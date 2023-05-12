Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend brings major success for Burgess Hill Runners

It's been a bumper couple of weeks for Burgess Hill Runners, with a whole host of races attracting members.

The return of the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend was popular. This annual event takes place on the early May bank holiday and sees participants take part in an East Grinstead 10-mile race on Saturday, a Haywards Heath 10-mile race on Sunday and a Burgess Hill 10k on Monday. Participants can take part in one, two or all three races.

In the East Grinstead 10-miler, Kevin Cross was first for BHR finishing in 1:32:41. He was followed by Yasmine Allfrey (1:35:22), Mark Nicholls (1:35:31), Mercy Dennis-Smith (1:43:26), Nicky Callus (1:49:26), Chris Page (1:49:51), Jack Maynard (1:52:22), John Palmer (1:54:14), Martin Skeats (1:54:42), George Wotton (2:00:32) and Tracey Baines (2:04:28).

In the Haywards Heath 10, Travis Golbey was first for BHR in 1:11:14, followed by Mark Nicholls (1:23:04), Kevin Cross (1:26:47), Yasmine Allfrey (1:26:47), Lee Crow (1:31:07), Nicky Callus (1:33:02), John Palmer (1:33:22), Martin Skeats (1:35:41), Jack Maynard (1:37:28), Tracey Baines (1:40:32) and George Wotton (1:44:05).

Marie Carey at the Worthing 10k

In the Burgess Hill 10k, Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 45:27, followed by Charles Ball (48:23), Kirsty Phillpot (48:55), Oliver Dewdney (50:28), Neil Phillpot (51:04), Kevin Cross (54:06), Yasmine Allfrey (54:09), Kath Wallek (54:20), Trevor Symes (55:34), Stuart Condie (56:31), Sophie Abbott (56:47), Mark Nicholls (57:41), Carlos Reyes (59:46), Sally Symes (59:54), Ella Stanbrook (59:55), Emma Potbury (1:01:46), Jack Maynard (1:03:13), Martin Skeats (1:04:37), Tracey Baines (1:04:44), George Wotton (1:05:20), Claire Giles (1:07:35), John Palmer (1:10:01), James White (1:17:32), Jessica Saunders (1:18:11), and Becky Fuller (1:18:37).

BHRs’ performance in the individual races meant their women's team won the East Grinstead 10-mile, Burgess Hill 10k and marathon team prizes. The men's team won the Marathon prize.

Worthing RunFest 10k and Half Marathon drew a number of BHR members. Kirsty Phillpot and Marie Carey took part in the 10k finishing in 41:38 and 1:18:55. Claire Giles and Hugh Stevenage took part in the half marathon, finishing in 2:05:51 and 2:38:26.

Chania Hemsley-Smith took on the Three Forts Challenge, a marathon. She finished in 5:38:44.

Oliver Day at the Derwentwater Dawdle

Keith Brown finished the Shenfield 10k in 55:11 and Oliver Day the Derwentwater Dawdle, a 23-mile race with 1,300m elevation, in 4:52:24.

MSTC

Three Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members completed the tough Three Forts Challenge.

They took on this challenging 27.2-mile race that involves 3450ft of ascent together with rough tracks and some stiles. It was made easier by fine weather.Doug MacTaggart was pleased to finish in 5.19, with Jim Graham not far behind in 5.25 and Helen Graham in 5.43. It was Jim's second full marathon since a hip replacement.

Yas, Nicky and Mercy at the EG 10 Mile race