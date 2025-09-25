Mid Sussex triathletes going for Iron in Italy
Three triathletes from Mid Sussex Tri Club completed 70.3 Ironman Italy on Sunday.
Lindsey Reeves, Sally Gardner and Susan Cowie competed the 70.3 Ironman in hot conditions around the beach town of Cervia in Emilia-Romagna
The Ironman 70.3 course saw the athletes smashing through a 2km sea swim, a 80km bike route AND a 21km run.
And they managed it in style: Lyndsey came over the line in 6 hours 6 minutes, Sally in 6 hours 54 with Susan not far behind in 7 hours 45.
Huge congratulations to them all for finishing, and for smiling to the end!