Mid Sussex triathletes show their steel in Ironman event in Italy

Three triathletes from Mid Sussex Tri Club completed the 70.3 Ironman Italy.

Lindsey Reeves, Sally Gardner and Susan Cowie competed the gruelling event in hot conditions around the beach town of Cervia in Emilia-Romagna

The course saw the athletes smashing through a 2k sea swim, a 80k bike route and a 21k run. And they managed it in style/

Lyndsey came over the line in 6 hours 6 minutes, Sally in 6 hours 54 with Susan not far behind in 7 hours 45.

Huge congratulations to them all for finishing, and for smiling to the end!