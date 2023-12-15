Mid Sussex win Sussex Interleague

Interleague pool events are played between the affiliated leagues in each county and are divided into both a league event and a knock out cup event.

Within Sussex there are representation from teams in Brighton, Hove, Horsham, Crawley, Worthing, Bognor and Mid Sussex.

Played under international rules it offers an opportunity for the top players in each league to play against each other across the county

Mid Sussex As last won the interleague in 2012 and 2016, but a newly merged Mid Sussex Qs team were determined to put themselves back on top.

Mid Sussex Qs | Picture: Julie Hitchen

The first game of the season saw narrow victory (14-13) against 2022 Interleague Knockout Cup holders Brighton A, an emphatic win away to Horsham A (18-9)t

During the summer months, Two more convincing wins against Creepy Crawley's (16-11) and Bognor followed. (18-9) They faced the Romans next. This was always going to be a tough game, especially away and so it proved, as the Romans ended up victorious in a closely fought battle.(12-15)

With Two fixtures left, they faced the Brighton X (current league title holders) and Worthing (who defeated them twice in the KO Cup), Mid Sussex Q's went in to the Brighton X match on the back of a defeat but also with no fear. They shocked Brighton X as it came down to the last frame as a decider, David Jenkins stepped up to the plate and got the team over the line with a great pressure finish. (14-13)

Worthing were the last opponents and Mid Sussex Q's going into the match knew if they won it they would finish top of the league but it was a tough ask away. Mid Sussex Q's got off to a great start and were never behind, there was a good team spirit throughout as an unlikely victory seemed possible, could Jordan Martin hold his nerve to pot the winning black??... yes he could!! (15-12).

Jon Lang of Mid Sussex Qs also finished top of the interleague individual player stats to round up a great season for the Mid Sussex team.

Some dispute that on paper Mid Sussex Q's don't have the best team, but thry have a fantastic team spirit encouraged by the team captain, Julie Hitchen