Middleton Bowls Club stage presentation night

Following a lovely three-course meal, Middleton Bowls Club presented all the winners and runners-up from the year’s competitions with their trophies, shields and glasses.

Unfortunately, not all winners or runners-up could be present and they will receive their trophies ein due course. However, a wonderful evening was had by all.

The winners and runners-up are as follows: Men’s Championship: Winner Ian Hart, R-up Sandy Mcilvride; Ladies’ Championship: Chris Hobbs, Linda Roberts; Two Wood Singles Championship: Sandy Mcilvride, Chris Hobbs; Ron Wooten Trophy: Sandy Mcilvride, Dave Hunter; Captain’s Trophy: Bob Minty, Greg Warrington; Ladies Pairs (Drawn): Diane Cornell & Linda Roberts Irene Ormsby & Elaine Monument; Men’s Pairs (Drawn): Steve Arnold & Neil Monument bt Roy Kempson & Gary Steventon; Mixed Pairs (nominated) : Roy Kempson & Heather Kempson bt Sandy Mcilvride & Chris Hobbs; Norman Robertson Mixed Pairs: Rod Cox & Chrissie Salmon bt Kelvin Martin & Tammy Williams; Triples Championship: Jeff Read, Rob Ormsby & Chris Hobbs bt Dave Hunter,Wilf Newman & Helen Wheeler; Monday League: The Owls bt The Wrens.