Middleton Bowls Club's final drive

It has been a very good year for Middleton Bowls Club.

Membership has increased.

Both the men's and ladies teams finished 3rd in their respective leagues, and the mixed team came within a hair's breadth of being crowned champions.

But most important in any club is a happy and jovial atmosphere, and this was so evident in thwir final event last Saturday, when teams selected by the men's and ladies captains took on each other, as they waived goodbye to another season.

For the record, the team selected by the men's captain triumphed 101-76.