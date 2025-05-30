Midhurst-based amateur rider Alice Kent and her horse Whistle have qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham in October.

Alice and Jo Richardson’s striking bay mare made the long trip to Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire for the SEIB Search for a Star qualifier. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham.

The pair took runners-up spot in the Show Hunter class under top judges Sam DeCaprio and Richard Ramsay to earn their HOYS qualification.

Alice said: “The standard was really high at Stoneleigh and I’m so pleased we qualified for HOYS. Whistle’s owner and breeder Jo Richardson, from Coolham, rang me this time last year to see if I’d take her to some shows.

Alice and Whistle with judge Sam DeCaprio

"Whistle had previously been away with Jo’s son. She then came back home to Jo in Sussex and had no job to do – Jo knows I have an Retrained Racehorse I show as well, so off we went.

"We took Whistle over to showing producer, Lynn Russell each week for a lesson and last year we qualified for the Royal International and London Horse Show. I’d overlooked Search for a Star a bit as I went to HOYS in 2011 in the Working Hunter Ponies when I was 19.

"I checked the rules though and we realised I am now eligible to compete in Search for a Star. We are trying to progress with Whistle and Search for a Star will hopefully be a great stepping stone and give us some more experience to hopefully step up to some open classes next year.”

SEIB Search for a Star organiser Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

Please see www.seib.co.uk/competitions or the SEIB Search for a Star facebook page for updates. To enter please visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.