Midsummer Handicap concludes in fast and furious conditions at Hastings & St Leonards

The second half of Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club's Midsummer Handicap was completed in strong west-south-westerly winds. Eric Petersen was leading the competition at the start of the day but problems with his boat and more consistent results from other sailors saw him slip from top spot.

Winds had been gentle while boats rigged and even as they launched they were a manageable force three. However, as competitors manoeuvred for the start, the wind picked up to force four to five testing sailors’ skills and the robustness of their boats.

Technical problems for Petersen (Laser 4.7) and Said Toubi (Laser Radial) prevented them from finishing the first race, and two other boats retired (Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) and Joe Lancaster (Laser Radial).

For those whose boats and stamina could cope, the racing was fast and furious. Matthew & John Wiseman (Dart 16) were the quickest boat on the water, lapping some of the fleet and taking line honours in all three of the day’s races.

Matthew & John Wiseman leading the fleet.

With handicaps applied, it was Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) who won the first two races of the day. Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) were the only boat with a spinnaker and although they used it to good effect, a capsize in the second and third race of the day allowed other sailors to pass them and gave away their chance of a win on handicap.

By the start of the third race, the wind had increased to force 5 with sizeable waves.

Only the Wisemans, the Blurtons and Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) were still prepared to race.

The Wisemans again took line honours at the finish and this time the win on handicap as well; Hugh Ashford was second and the Blurtons third.

Laser Radial & Buzz dinghies racing downwind.

The calculation of the overall results took into account races from across the two days. Victory went to Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) who notched up the highest number of top places. Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) were second and Eric Petersen (Laser 4.7) third.