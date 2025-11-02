Mills family hit gold in swimming pool
They swam together in the Mid Sussex Marlins 240+Medley Relay team and won gold.
The team comprised Kathy Bidnall (Backstroke), Lisa Mills (Breaststroke), Sally Mills (Butterfly) and Rose Dudeney (Front crawl).
The same team also won bronze in the 240+ Freestyle relay.
Sally went on to win another three golds in the 70 to 74 age group – in the 50, 100, Butterfly and broke the British record in the 200 Butterfly.
Lisa swam fastest times this year and had a top ten finish and two top 20s in the three Breaststroke distances in 45 to 49 age group.
Sally swims in her last event of the year for Sussex at the weekend at the London Aquatics Centre in the annual inter-county event.