Mini Queens are offering summer open sessions for all juniors interested in trying netball.

They have open sessions for the summer which are free for all juniors to come along and try at the Hampden Park courts in Eastbourne from 5.30om to 7pm every Tuesday evening.

They cater to ages seven to 16.

Contact Jaime Joyce on 07792 896805 or message their Instagram or Facebook pages, which can be found under MiniQueens Netball Club.

Meet the Mini Queens

Meanwhile, entries are open for a junior netball tournament being held at Hampden Park Sports Centre, Eastbourne on July 19, 10am to 4pm.

Email [email protected] or see the Instagram or Facebook pages for more information or to register a team.