Mini Queens netball open sessions in Eastbourne

By Harlequeens Mini Queens Netball Club
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 08:59 BST
Mini Queens are offering summer open sessions for all juniors interested in trying netball.

They have open sessions for the summer which are free for all juniors to come along and try at the Hampden Park courts in Eastbourne from 5.30om to 7pm every Tuesday evening.

Most Popular

They cater to ages seven to 16.

Contact Jaime Joyce on 07792 896805 or message their Instagram or Facebook pages, which can be found under MiniQueens Netball Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Meet the Mini Queensplaceholder image
Meet the Mini Queens

Meanwhile, entries are open for a junior netball tournament being held at Hampden Park Sports Centre, Eastbourne on July 19, 10am to 4pm.

Email [email protected] or see the Instagram or Facebook pages for more information or to register a team.

Related topics:InstagramFacebookHampden Park
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice