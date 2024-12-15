Minter dominates Sussex showdown

Boxing star Archie Minter took the spoils when he outpointed the fancied Alfie Driver of the Hillcrest club of Newhaven.

Despite being the underdog going into this 67kg bout, Minter came out at the first bell and refused to take a step back for the next three rounds.

Using his trademark hooks to the head and body Minter’s dominance built up an early lead in the first of the two, three minute rounds at the Stanley Deacon Leisure Centre in Brighton.

In the third and final round both lads went toe to tow and it was the Southgate 16-year-old who took the unanimous decision of the five judges at ringside.

Alfie Brand in action

Alfie Brand got his first win in a Crawley vest – but it took him two tries to get there! The Crawley Down teenager lost a razor-tight decision to Ollie Osbourne, also from Hillcrest, at Brighton, despite rocking him opponent in the second with a big right hook to give him a standing count in what was voted the bout of the night.

The following week at Worthing the two boxers resumed their rivalries at 67kg and this time it was Brand who came out on top. Using the jab to good effect before releasing his bombs it was Alfie’s turn to nick an equally close contest for which there will no doubt soon be a decider.

Beau Hartshorn at 40kg kept up the win ratio with a three round decision win over Whitehawk’s Archie Taylor in his opponent’s own back yard.

Hartshorn (40kg) used his height to good effect and pinned his opponent on the ropes to rack up the points over the three rounds.

Archie Minter celebrates the win with Crawley coaches Lee Minter and Piotr Adamczewski.

Guy Watson rounded off a highly successful week for the Three Bridges based club when he beat Alfie Green of Borden in Hampshire at 50kg.

Green looked classy when he came out for round one but the grit and determination from Watson shone through as he ploughed forward in round one.

Some big overhand rights led to the referee stepping in to give Green a standing count in round two. Although Green came back gamely, the right hands kept coming and Watson’s high guard meant he was not taking anything back. A clear and deserved points win for Watson.