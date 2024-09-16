Mixed fortunes for Marine Gardens bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Period ended September 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marine Gardens experienced mixed fortunes in this period winning two and losing two matches.

Southwater were comfortable winners on their own patch winning 3-1 (67-46).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty Stevenson, Leon White and Tim Baldwin tried to paint a better picture with a 23-9 victory in their game. The losing streak continued in the Brodie Tray match at home to Worthing who ran out 3-1 winners and a better shot score of 76-51.

Tell us your club news.

The consolation win for Marine Gardens was earned by Albert Leatham, John Dorkins, Jim Gray and Ivan Godsmark with the narrowist of margins (16-15).

Things took a turn for the better in another Brodie Tray match at home to Maltravers. Although the games were shared two apiece Marine Gardens had the better overall shot score (73-64) thus winning on points 6-4.

Top Rink honours went to Roger Parrish, Wendy Wilson and Jim Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friendly match at East Preston concluded this week's endeavours and Marine Gardens finished on a high winning 3-1 (109-63).

Pride of place went to Bob Cole, Ken Leadbeater and Norman Deegan who could do no wrong in winning 33-8.