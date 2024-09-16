Mixed fortunes for Marine Gardens bowlers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Marine Gardens experienced mixed fortunes in this period winning two and losing two matches.
Southwater were comfortable winners on their own patch winning 3-1 (67-46).
Betty Stevenson, Leon White and Tim Baldwin tried to paint a better picture with a 23-9 victory in their game. The losing streak continued in the Brodie Tray match at home to Worthing who ran out 3-1 winners and a better shot score of 76-51.
The consolation win for Marine Gardens was earned by Albert Leatham, John Dorkins, Jim Gray and Ivan Godsmark with the narrowist of margins (16-15).
Things took a turn for the better in another Brodie Tray match at home to Maltravers. Although the games were shared two apiece Marine Gardens had the better overall shot score (73-64) thus winning on points 6-4.
Top Rink honours went to Roger Parrish, Wendy Wilson and Jim Gray.
A friendly match at East Preston concluded this week's endeavours and Marine Gardens finished on a high winning 3-1 (109-63).
Pride of place went to Bob Cole, Ken Leadbeater and Norman Deegan who could do no wrong in winning 33-8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.