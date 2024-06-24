Mixed fortunes for Witterings this week.
Wittering 80 – Petworth 82 WSBL
Stuart hooker, Dave Buckton, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 28-14
Graham Kiddle, Colin Carter, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 20-17
Ron Prior, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 16-28
Tom O’Donnell,Fred Knotts, Dave Mill, Ian Harper (s) lost 16-23
4 points Witterings 6 points Petworth.
Witterings 22 – ChichesterA 54 BML Div1
Allie Mill, Tom O’Donnell, Ian Harper (s) lost 7-28
Adrian Martin, Carole Tuffin, Ken Clark (s) lost 15-26
6 points to Chichester.
High scoring on both rinks by Chichester gave them a substantial lead
which they held throughout the match.
Witterings 32 – ChichesterB 36. BML Div2
Peter Mackenzie, Colin Carter, Chris Bruce (s) won 18-16
Doug Holden, Maureen Mulligasn, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 14-20
2 points Witterings 4 points Chichester.
Witterings 39 – Middleton 104- PC Cup
Derek Sparkes, Tom O’Donnell, Kevin Gibbs, Ian Ford (s) lost 12 -25
Adrian Martin, Dave Buckton, Doug Holden,Ian Harper(s) lost11-23
Alan Whitlock, Graham Kiddle, Fred Knotts,Eric Shoyer (s) lost 8-34
Will Stefanou, Stuart Hooker, Alan Somerville, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 8-22
Disaster, no comment necessary.
Witterings 26 – Crablands 42 BML Div2
Helen Mason,David Buckton, Gwilym Morgan(s) lost 15-18
Wil Stefanou, Ron Prior, Chris Bruce (s) lost 11-24
6 points to Crablands
Witterings 11 – Crablands 18 Friendly
Derek Sparkes , Colin Carter, Doug Holden(s) lost 11-18
Not a good day for the Witterings.
Witterings36 – Storrington 23 BML Div1
Paul Chivers, Ian Harper, Julie Mulligan won 23-11
Allie Mill, Fred Knotts, Ian Ford (s) won 13-12
Witterings 6 points
Witterings 22 – Storrington10. Friendly
Helen Mason, Peter McKenzie, Alan Sommerville(s) won 22-10
Witterings 69 – Hurstpierpoint 72. Ladies Top Club
Debbie Hogg won 21-20
Julie Mulligan & Chris Bruce lost 17-19
Allie Mill, Anne May, Ros Hanbury lost 15-16
Sandy Paton, Val Hooker, Maureen Mulliga,, Carole Tuffin lost 16-17
A fantastic match where all Witterings’ Ladies fought to the very end and only lost by 3 shots overall.
Witterings 82 – Worthing 81 WSBL
Stuart Hooker, Dave Buckton, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 15-20
Fred Knotts, Colin Carter, Mark White, Ken Clark(s) won 28-20
Kevan Paige, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs(s) draw 21-21
Tom O’Donnell, Dave Mill, Ian Harper, Ian Ford(s) lost 18-20
Gwilym on rink 1 was behind for most of the game but closed this to 5 shots losing 15-20
Kens team on rink 2 were behind after the first few ends but gradually took the lead and gained a large shot advantage before dropping a 4 in the latter ends eventually delivering a healthy 8 shot win 28-20 2 points
Lindsay on rink 4 was behind early in the game and gradually drew level then had a very tight game gaining a shot on the last end to get a draw 21-21 1 point
Ian Ford on rink 5 had a fairly balanced game with the lead changing a couple of times. It was a draw at the start of the last end but unfortunately dropped 2 shots to go down 18-20
The rinks the score was 3-5 but on overall shots Witterings won 82-81 gaining a further 2 points to leave the match at 5points each.
