Mixed fortunes for Witterings this week.

High scoring from both sides resulted in just a 2 shot final difference giving Petworth a valuable six points in this league match.

Wittering 80 – Petworth 82 WSBL

Stuart hooker, Dave Buckton, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 28-14

Graham Kiddle, Colin Carter, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 20-17

Ron Prior, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 16-28

Tom O’Donnell,Fred Knotts, Dave Mill, Ian Harper (s) lost 16-23

4 points Witterings 6 points Petworth.

Witterings 22 – ChichesterA 54 BML Div1

Allie Mill, Tom O’Donnell, Ian Harper (s) lost 7-28

Adrian Martin, Carole Tuffin, Ken Clark (s) lost 15-26

6 points to Chichester.

High scoring on both rinks by Chichester gave them a substantial lead

which they held throughout the match.

Witterings 32 – ChichesterB 36. BML Div2

Peter Mackenzie, Colin Carter, Chris Bruce (s) won 18-16

Doug Holden, Maureen Mulligasn, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 14-20

2 points Witterings 4 points Chichester.

Witterings 39 – Middleton 104- PC Cup

Derek Sparkes, Tom O’Donnell, Kevin Gibbs, Ian Ford (s) lost 12 -25

Adrian Martin, Dave Buckton, Doug Holden,Ian Harper(s) lost11-23

Alan Whitlock, Graham Kiddle, Fred Knotts,Eric Shoyer (s) lost 8-34

Will Stefanou, Stuart Hooker, Alan Somerville, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 8-22

Disaster, no comment necessary.

Witterings 26 – Crablands 42 BML Div2

Helen Mason,David Buckton, Gwilym Morgan(s) lost 15-18

Wil Stefanou, Ron Prior, Chris Bruce (s) lost 11-24

6 points to Crablands

Witterings 11 – Crablands 18 Friendly

Derek Sparkes , Colin Carter, Doug Holden(s) lost 11-18

Not a good day for the Witterings.

Witterings36 – Storrington 23 BML Div1

Paul Chivers, Ian Harper, Julie Mulligan won 23-11

Allie Mill, Fred Knotts, Ian Ford (s) won 13-12

Witterings 6 points

Witterings 22 – Storrington10. Friendly

Helen Mason, Peter McKenzie, Alan Sommerville(s) won 22-10

Witterings 69 – Hurstpierpoint 72. Ladies Top Club

Debbie Hogg won 21-20

Julie Mulligan & Chris Bruce lost 17-19

Allie Mill, Anne May, Ros Hanbury lost 15-16

Sandy Paton, Val Hooker, Maureen Mulliga,, Carole Tuffin lost 16-17

A fantastic match where all Witterings’ Ladies fought to the very end and only lost by 3 shots overall.

Witterings 82 – Worthing 81 WSBL

Stuart Hooker, Dave Buckton, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 15-20

Fred Knotts, Colin Carter, Mark White, Ken Clark(s) won 28-20

Kevan Paige, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs(s) draw 21-21

Tom O’Donnell, Dave Mill, Ian Harper, Ian Ford(s) lost 18-20

Gwilym on rink 1 was behind for most of the game but closed this to 5 shots losing 15-20

Kens team on rink 2 were behind after the first few ends but gradually took the lead and gained a large shot advantage before dropping a 4 in the latter ends eventually delivering a healthy 8 shot win 28-20 2 points

Lindsay on rink 4 was behind early in the game and gradually drew level then had a very tight game gaining a shot on the last end to get a draw 21-21 1 point

Ian Ford on rink 5 had a fairly balanced game with the lead changing a couple of times. It was a draw at the start of the last end but unfortunately dropped 2 shots to go down 18-20