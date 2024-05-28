Mixed results for Billingshurst bowlers
At tea the home side were some nine shots ahead, with all the rinks across the green quite evenly matched. Resuming the home side stayed just a few shots ahead, and although Billingshurst won more ends - it was the home team that ran out eventual winners by seventeen.
Following this at their Friday Club night Linda Stevenson, Marion Clark and Ray Neal were presented with their “HOT SHOT” certificates for achieving a maximum score of nine shots on one end against Southgate Park the previous week.
Billingshurst’s second game of the week also happened to be their first home match of the season against a very good side from Henfield.
With several players representing their clubs for the first time an extra warm welcome was given to all by the Captain of Billingshurst.
With the threat of rain and under a grey sky the match began and with five ends played it was the away side that had the slight advantage of just four shots. However, at the tea break the home team had pulled this back and were now in front by three. Well refreshed and under a clearing sky the Billingshurst bowlers pushed on and, in the end, run out comfortable winners across all four rinks by thirty-two shots. Final score Billingshurst 77 Henfield 46
