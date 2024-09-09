Mixed results in tough encounters for South Saxons Hockey Club

South Saxons Hockey Club faced mixed results in their pre-season fixtures, with the Men's 4s earning a draw while the Ladies 1s and Men's 1s suffered defeats, as they now look ahead to next weekend's games.

Last weekend saw South Saxons Hockey Club continue their pre-season fixtures, with three of their teams taking to the field on Saturday, September 7. While the results didn’t all go in their favour, all the teams showed promise ahead of the new season.

The day began with the South Saxons Ladies 1st Team, captained by Caitlin Merison, traveling to face Eastbourne Ladies 1st Team. This was their first pre-season friendly and against a team two leagues above them. Despite a strong and high-paced performance from the Saxons, the game ended in a 2-0 defeat. Eastbourne proved clinical in front of goal, but Merison’s team displayed determination and will be looking to build on this performance in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, South Saxons Men's 4th Team made the journey to Sevenoaks for a friendly match against Sevenoaks Men's 8s. In what turned out to be a nail-biting contest, the teams couldn’t be separated, finishing with a 3-3 draw. James Heafield netted two goals for Saxons, while Captain Paul Rye added the third to secure a well-earned result in a closely fought game.

The final fixture of the day saw South Saxons Men's 1st Team take on Eastbourne Men's 1s in a much-anticipated clash. Known for their local friendly rivalry, both teams were eager to prove themselves. However, it was Eastbourne who came out on top in a 7-0 victory.

Looking ahead to the coming weekend, South Saxons Hockey Club will be back in action with more exciting fixtures. On Saturday, September 14, the Ladies 1st Team will face Hailsham Ladies 1s at 12 noon. Following this, the club’s newest team, the Men's 5th Team, led by Tim Laughton, will play their first-ever league game against Brighton and Hove's Men's 9th Team. This match will push-back at 1:30pm at Horntye Park Sports Complex, marking their debut in the South East Men's Division 4 Martlets league.

On Sunday, South Saxons' new beginners’ Mixed Team will host Tunbridge Wells in the Sussex Beginners’ Hockey League. This fixture is an exciting opportunity for new players to showcase their skills.

For those interested in getting involved in hockey, South Saxons warmly welcomes newcomers. The club holds training sessions every Tuesday night at Horntye Park Sports Complex in Hastings.

Junior hockey runs from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, followed by adult training for both men and women from 7:30pm onwards.