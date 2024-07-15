Mixed week for Horsham Park bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Park have had a mixed week. Its been up and down in the leagues, but the free open sessions continue, with a match between Horsham workers is being organised for a Monday session. Also, the internal competitions are gathering pace.

The Park ladies travelled to Southwater for their next Nellie Mercer League game and came away with another great win, 41-26, winning on both rinks.

The teams were slightly changed for this game due to unavailability and injury, but this made no difference to their winning streak. The win gives Park ladies all 6 points and keeps them top of the top division.

Captain Bryony Wood with Sheila Howard and Pauline Topper started slowly and by end 5 they were 2-5 down, they continued in the same way and by end 12 the Southwater ladies had the upper hand and were ahead 15-6.

Sheila Howard on her way to victory.

At this point the Park ladies dug in, found the line of the green and took 9 shots over the next 3 ends to level the score and at end 15 it was 15 all. Over the last 3 ends the Southwater ladies scored 1 shot and the Park ladies managed a 2 and 3 giving them another good win 20-16.

Park’s Border League game away against Redhill was something of a disaster with them losing on all 3 rinks and by 43 shots, 33-76. The evening was pleasantly warm, and the green played well, but unfortunately Park bowlers didn’t. Captain Kamran Nadim, David Peters, David Spurr and Graham Roots started well and at end 4 they were 5 all but after this the Redhill lead, a deadly accurate young man, got his eye in, drawing to the jack at every end so that the Park bowlers were only able to win 5 more ends to lose by 19 shots,

The internal competitions are warming up. Latest result is a win for the experienced Sheila Howard (pictured) against new member Josie Allen, in the Ladies singles. Josie started very well to go 9-2 up, but Sheila then found her form to take the match 21-12.