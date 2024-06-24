Mixed week for Southwater bowlers
Despite winning 2 of the 3 triples they lost to Goring Manor by 44 to 48.
The winners were Mair Williams, Mike Jones and Cliff Merchant (16-14) with Sue Jones, Jackie Merchant and John Boransinski (15=-13).
In the Mid Sussex leaghue Crawley Town won and Southwater gained only 2 points with the winning rink of Judith Hitchman by 6 shots.
However in the John Spriggs all 10 points were secured against Hurstpierpoint winning 51 to 30.
Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Alan Parker, David Kent and John Boeasinski (26-7) with Jackie Merchant, Mair Williams, Terry Rowell and Peter Curd (19-18) and Andy Coshn, Carol Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (16-15).
Then away at Arundel the home side won by 64 to 58 with one rink Martin Hargrave, Mair Williams, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis winning 19 to 10.
