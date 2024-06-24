Mixed week for Southwater bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been a mixed week for Southwater bowlrers.

Despite winning 2 of the 3 triples they lost to Goring Manor by 44 to 48.

The winners were Mair Williams, Mike Jones and Cliff Merchant (16-14) with Sue Jones, Jackie Merchant and John Boransinski (15=-13).

In the Mid Sussex leaghue Crawley Town won and Southwater gained only 2 points with the winning rink of Judith Hitchman by 6 shots.

However in the John Spriggs all 10 points were secured against Hurstpierpoint winning 51 to 30.

Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Alan Parker, David Kent and John Boeasinski (26-7) with Jackie Merchant, Mair Williams, Terry Rowell and Peter Curd (19-18) and Andy Coshn, Carol Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (16-15).