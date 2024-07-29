Mixed week for Southwater bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been a mixed week for Southwater. We are proud of the facts that two of our ladies Jenny Heysom and Judith Hitchman reached the semi-finals of the County unbadged pairs and that Jean Meinertzhagen reached the final of the Sussex Champion of Champions.

In the mid Sussex league we gained only two points against the Isle of Thorns thanks to a win by Pauline Scott, Brian French, Alan Parker and Tim Gander.

The Spriggs side fared better getting eight points against Hurstpierrpoint.

Top rink was Dee Blanchard, Richard Harris, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (36-7) and Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (29-6).

A win followed against Southgate Park by 59 to 31. Top triple was Alan Parker, Cliff Merchant and Judith Hitchman (21-11) with Richard Harris, Jackie Merchant and John Borasinski (16-9).