Mixed week for Southwater bowlers
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the mid Sussex league we gained only two points against the Isle of Thorns thanks to a win by Pauline Scott, Brian French, Alan Parker and Tim Gander.
The Spriggs side fared better getting eight points against Hurstpierrpoint.
Top rink was Dee Blanchard, Richard Harris, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (36-7) and Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (29-6).
A win followed against Southgate Park by 59 to 31. Top triple was Alan Parker, Cliff Merchant and Judith Hitchman (21-11) with Richard Harris, Jackie Merchant and John Borasinski (16-9).
Away to Mackie the team went down 42 to 71 with one triple Mair Williams, Terry Rowell and John Borasinski winning 15 to 14.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.