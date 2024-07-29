Mixed week for Southwater bowlers

By John CoghlanContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 08:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It's been a mixed week for Southwater. We are proud of the facts that two of our ladies Jenny Heysom and Judith Hitchman reached the semi-finals of the County unbadged pairs and that Jean Meinertzhagen reached the final of the Sussex Champion of Champions.

In the mid Sussex league we gained only two points against the Isle of Thorns thanks to a win by Pauline Scott, Brian French, Alan Parker and Tim Gander.

The Spriggs side fared better getting eight points against Hurstpierrpoint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top rink was Dee Blanchard, Richard Harris, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (36-7) and Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (29-6).

Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

A win followed against Southgate Park by 59 to 31. Top triple was Alan Parker, Cliff Merchant and Judith Hitchman (21-11) with Richard Harris, Jackie Merchant and John Borasinski (16-9).

Away to Mackie the team went down 42 to 71 with one triple Mair Williams, Terry Rowell and John Borasinski winning 15 to 14.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.