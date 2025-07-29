Modern-day racers leave “old-timers” for dust!

Hastings Runners went from the sublime to the vaguely ridiculous last week.

At the sublime end of the spectrum was Ashley Vora completing the third and final race of the Bexhill 5k Series in a superb time of 16 minutes and 36 seconds. And presenting a slightly different approach – four HR members completed a one-mile relay in, er... 12 minutes 11 seconds. An explanation of that rather less impressive pacing follows below...

But first, well done to Vora and the two other runners in green-and-black racing the 3.1-mile course along Bexhill seafront – MV55 Michael Norris (21:34) and FV60 Jo French (who recorded a PB of 24:32).

There was a good run, too, by MV45 Simon Linklater who tackled the hillier-than-average Peacehaven Run Club Trail 10k to finish 16th in 50:08.

Now, about that one-mile relay... It was the product of the strange imagination of Nick Attwood (who once ran the Hastings Half Marathon dressed in 18kg of chainmail etc...). Making good use of his day-job with Hands On History, he invited club members to Alexandra Park to try running four 400-yard laps of the lower lake – a pre-decimalisation distance, naturally – in a light-hearted attempt to run “the fastest mile in history”. As a warm-up, members tried on a variety of outfits from Attwood’s impressive collection of historically accurate reproduction armour – leading to a succession of heavy metal warriors clanking past bewildered dog-walkers and picnickers. Plus, as 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, others got to don a vintage Sussex Regiment uniform.

After checking the time-sheets – including a walking-pace lap by someone adding an Aston Villa scarf in honour of Dad’s Army’s Private Pike – the “fastest mile” team was assembled. A Greek warrior (Attwood himself) ran the first leg, handing the baton to a Roman – Kate “The Laughing Legionnaire” Lewis for the second. The third lap, by a ferocious looking Robert Dennis in Saxon chainmail, was followed by a fast-forward anchor leg run by Danny Ratnarajah in Second World War khaki not ideally suited to a warm summer’s evening.

The stop-watch time proved immaterial, and there was an excuse – the “fastest mile in history” had actually covered 2,500 years…

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk