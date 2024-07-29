More silverware at Goring Manor
The next day brought an evening trip to Bognor for a PC Cup match. Again only one rink was successful, that of Gordon Walker, Alan, Mick Mayes and skip Bill Porter but still a tight match ended with Goring losing by only 65 shots to 76.
The following day, Goring were at home to Norfolk for a friendly match. Winning on three rinks, Goring only just won by 63 shots to 60. Top rink went to Linda Turley, Rosie Suter and skip Dave Norgrove. Skips Yvonne Woodcock and Peter Treagust also won.
The morning of the next day brought the final of the Drawn pairs competition. This brought together Derek King and Tommy Tsoi against Peter Cook and Rosie Suter. King and Tsoi took an early lead and maintained that to become this year Drawn Pairs Champions.
Back to the league matches, later that day Goring travelled to Shoreham for a Brodie Tray match. Each team won on 2 rinks but lost the overall shot count to lose the match 4 points to 6. Top rink went to Dawn Poland, Margaret Walker and skip Chris Wood. (Dawn's first ever league match). Skip Pete Treagust also won.
Friday evening brought a whitewash at Petworth whose artificial pitch did not suit a lot of Goring's team.
The week ended with a trip to Marine Gardens for a Stracey Shield league match. A good win by Doug Hunt, Peter Cook, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood and a draw by skip Tommy Tsoi were scant rewards in a 7 points to 3 defeat.
