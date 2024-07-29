More silverware at Goring Manor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The week started with WSBL match at Pulborough. Winning on only one rink thanks to Doug Hunt, Ian Entwistle, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood, Goring slipped to an points 8 to 2 defeat.

The next day brought an evening trip to Bognor for a PC Cup match. Again only one rink was successful, that of Gordon Walker, Alan, Mick Mayes and skip Bill Porter but still a tight match ended with Goring losing by only 65 shots to 76.

The following day, Goring were at home to Norfolk for a friendly match. Winning on three rinks, Goring only just won by 63 shots to 60. Top rink went to Linda Turley, Rosie Suter and skip Dave Norgrove. Skips Yvonne Woodcock and Peter Treagust also won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The morning of the next day brought the final of the Drawn pairs competition. This brought together Derek King and Tommy Tsoi against Peter Cook and Rosie Suter. King and Tsoi took an early lead and maintained that to become this year Drawn Pairs Champions.

Drawn Paire Champions King and Tsoi.

Back to the league matches, later that day Goring travelled to Shoreham for a Brodie Tray match. Each team won on 2 rinks but lost the overall shot count to lose the match 4 points to 6. Top rink went to Dawn Poland, Margaret Walker and skip Chris Wood. (Dawn's first ever league match). Skip Pete Treagust also won.

Friday evening brought a whitewash at Petworth whose artificial pitch did not suit a lot of Goring's team.