More silverware for Pulborough BC to end season on a high

After five months of outdoor bowls, Pulborough bid farewell to the summer season.

Pulborough's final away friendly for 2024 was at Arundel BC on Tuesday afternoon.

Three triples took to the green at 2pm for a historically difficult match against a skilled side, but at the halfway mark it looked like the tables had turned, with 2 rinks on a plus, but alas, it wasn't to be!

The only rink that triumphed was skipped by Jane Gray, with Mike Ryan as Lead and Jenny Miland-Taylor as 2, who won 12/18 ends, scoring heavily throughout and ending 14 shots ahead on 22/8! Arundel took the overall win by just 2 shots - so close!

Pulborough BC's team for the PC Cup Final at Worthing Pavilion.

A highlight of the late Summer season for Pulborough's ladies is the Witterings Ladies Fours on Thursday, September 12.

A team comprising of Sylvia Smith, Jenny Patterson, Nicola Pells and Skip Jane Gray played three matches of 8 ends against experienced opposition, winning their first two matches and gaining 22 points, but their final match against Crablands BC proved a step too far and Pulborough ended their campaign on 25 points, putting them in third place overall, just 1.5 points off second place with prizes of £15 in M&S vouchers for each player. A great result with hopes of climbing up the rankings in 2025!

Sixteen of Pulborough BC's top men travelled to Worthing Pavilion to play the Final of the PC Industrial Products Cup on Saturday afternoon against Tarring Priory.

With just the overall score deciding the winners Tarring Priory stacked one rink to ensure a convincing win and one that the other 3 rinks were not able to counteract.

Club Captain, John Brown being presented the PC Cup runners-up trophy.

Three rinks were tight games, with Pulborough winning by 2 shots on rinks 2 and 3 and just missing out on rink 4, but with rink 1 dropping 14 shots, it was just too much to pull back and Tarring deservedly lifted the Cup.

Pulborough played well to get to the final and received the runners-up trophy and prize money for the club. Pulborough still hope to get promotion to Division 1 in the West Sussex Bowls League after coming second in Div 2, a fantastic achievement, but the final structure of the League is still to be confirmed, leaving Pulborough in the dark for now.

The final match of the season was a home friendly against the West Sussex Tourists on Sunday the 15th from 2pm.

Six triples played 18 ends, with a break halfway for homemade cakes and drinks from the bar. The members made the club proud with their baking skills, delivering a sumptuous platter of all kinds of cakes and biscuits to tempt even the most careful dieter.

Alfie Fuller in action in the PC Cup at Worthing Pavilion.

They do say that "it all changes after tea" and you could see the difference on the scorecards with some teams taking off and others finding it difficult to settle after the sugar-rush!

Of the six rinks, one went to the Tourists, one was a draw with 18 shots a piece and the other four went to the home side. Top rink, with an impressive score of 24 shots to 7, went to Skip Malcolm Gray, with Dave Soutar as Lead and Christian Bushell as 2.

The players managed to consume over 90 pieces of cake, taking home any leftovers, so nobody went hungry.

Play will resume at Pulborough BC on Saturday, April 12, 2025 with the club's Opening Drive, followed by an Open Day for potential new members on the following weekend, please come along and have a go at bowls for free, it's for all ages and you may enjoy it!