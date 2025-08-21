More success for Padmore

The past month has been a busy one for Horsham-based racing driver, Nick Padmore. In late July, he travelled to Italy to compete in various cars at the Imola Classic – the famous Grand Prix circuit that has hosted the San Marino Grand prix for many years.

He raced the Porsche 996 GT3-RSR that he has driven for the Belgium based TfT Racing Team for the past few seasons. Qualifying the car 15th, Padmore and Jean-Lou Rihon claimed11th and 10th in the two races. That team also run the BMW 635 CSi to compete in the Group A class of the Heritage Touring Cup and the pair secured the class win with 18th overall from a qualifying position of 21st.

This season Padmore has also started to race two cars for Crowne Racing, sharing the driving duties with team owner Tony Sinclair. They qualified their Shelby Cobra in 9th overall for the 60’s Endurance race, but sadly retired after just seven laps of the race.

Finally at this meeting, Padmore shared the driving of the Lola T29 Ford (a 2ltr sports car) with Sinclair in the 1hr long Classic Endurance race.

Padmore turns the Lola into one of the Imola corners on his way to victory

Sinclair started the race from 6th on the grid and ran 6th for a while before slipping to 8th by half distance and their scheduled pit-stop for the driver change. Padmore rejoined the race in 6th and was up to 3rd just six laps later. After just another two laps, he was through to 2nd and that was to become the lead when they discovered that the erstwhile leader had been penalised for taking his pit-stop outside the permitted time.

Despite having to ‘nurse’ the brakes a little in the closing stages, Padmore retained the race lead to take a fabulous victory – 52 years after the same car had won at the circuit, run by the same team but with different drivers.

Early August saw Padmore at Brands Hatch, racing the Historic Mini Cooper S that he and his dad co-own. There were two races that weekend, with the results added together to create winners for the Sanwa Trophy.

Qualifying saw Padmore 3rd in the timesheets, guaranteeing a 2nd row start for the first race. The 20-minute race was a thriller, particularly at the front as the top 3 eased clear of the rest of the field and engaged in a place-swapping dice that lasted throughout.

Padmore & Sinclair top the podium

It culminated in Padmore taking 3rd at the flag, but still just under half a second behind the winner. A better start in race two saw him run 2nd from the opening lap and all the way to the flag, clear of the pursuing pack but just unable to get close enough to the leader to challenge for victory.

Next up for Padmore will be the Peter Auto series event, the Dix Mille Tours held at Paul Ricard in the South of France on the first weekend in September.