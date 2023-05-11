More than 1,000 set for Bognor Prom 10k on Sunday

One of Bognor’s biggest sporting events of the year takes place on Sunday.

More than 1,000 runners are set to take to the streets for the 27th running of the Bognor Prom 10k.

The event has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes – and attracted many top-class runners – since its launch in 1994.

In 2017 the town’s Tone Zone Runners joined forces with Bognor Hotham Rotary Club to help stage the race, ensuring the race grows year on year.

This year the action begins at 9:15am with the 2k fun run for children aged four to 14 which takes runners from the Silverston Avenue start and along the main race route, around Marine Park Gardens before joining the prom, turning just before the Yacht Club and heading for home.

This has been a great success in recent years, and this year all finishers will receive a medal.

The main 10k starts at 10:30am, with the large field of runners racing along the prom and through Felpham before joining the prom for the 4.5km stretch back to the finish line.

The weather forecast for Sunday is presently promising sunshine but whatever the conditions, the race is set to be a spectacle and organisers urge local people to turn out and cheer on the runners.

You have until tomorrow (Friday 12) to sign up – see www.bognorprom10k.org/enter2023​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This year’s charity partner is Crimsham Farm CIC, an alternative education provider. It specialises in inclusion and special-needs educational therapies and interactions.