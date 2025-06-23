More Titles for East Preston triathlete Bob

By Janet Rogers
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 21:10 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 08:36 BST
Bob on the podium at Blenheimplaceholder image
Bob on the podium at Blenheim
East Preston triathlete, Bob Rogers, is the new British and English champion. He won the sprint distance event in the 80-84 age group at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford on June 8 and added two new titles to his European title, won last year in France.

Bob, a member of the Littlehampton Tuff Fitty Tri Club, became European champion in Vichy, France, last September.

"I was very pleased with my 750 m swim at Blenheim and am grateful to the Tuff Fitty swim coaches," said Bob, a retired Worthing solicitor. D

espite a minor knee injury which hampered his training for Blenheim he managed to complete the 20km cycle and 5km run courses over undulating tracks.

He has now qualified for a place in the 2026 World Sprint Triathlon Championships and the 2026 European Spring Triathlon Championships.

