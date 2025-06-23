More Titles for East Preston triathlete Bob
East Preston triathlete, Bob Rogers, is the new British and English champion. He won the sprint distance event in the 80-84 age group at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford on June 8 and added two new titles to his European title, won last year in France.
Bob, a member of the Littlehampton Tuff Fitty Tri Club, became European champion in Vichy, France, last September.
"I was very pleased with my 750 m swim at Blenheim and am grateful to the Tuff Fitty swim coaches," said Bob, a retired Worthing solicitor. D
espite a minor knee injury which hampered his training for Blenheim he managed to complete the 20km cycle and 5km run courses over undulating tracks.
He has now qualified for a place in the 2026 World Sprint Triathlon Championships and the 2026 European Spring Triathlon Championships.