Moyleman Marathon is a favourite for Burgess Hill Runners

Burgess Hill Runners enjoyed taking part in the Moyleman Marathon, a favourite for the club.

By Community sport reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

First for BHR was Phil Wallek in 3:47:19.

He was followed by Andrew Bishop (4:24:07), Chris Alden (4:37:53) and Nicky Callus (5:25:19).

Kath Wallek and Susan Wintle completed the course as a relay, with a combined time of 4:22:43.

Kath and Phil Wallek at the Moyleman
A group of members took part in the Balcombe Bull Run, a 7km cross-country run over the fields, paths, lanes and tracks of the Balcombe Estate.

First for BHR was Kirsty Phillpot in 34:06. She was followed by Florence Wolfe (39:21), Trevor Symes (41:34), Chris Page (43:53) and Kim Gow (55:05).John Palmer and Annette Maynard travelled to Chichister for the Chichister Harbour to Chidham Trail Half Marathon.

This is a scenic but challenging route taking in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Annette finished in 1:50:46 and John in 2:11:38.Jon Boxall and Chris Maule completed the Brett Lydd 20 Mile race.

John and Annette at Chichester
It takes place on a flat course, using the wide, quiet country lanes surrounding the Marsh town of Lydd in Kent. Jon finished in 2:03:30 and Chris in 2:12:30.

Andrew, Chris and Phil at the Moyleman
Burgess Hill