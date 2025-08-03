Andrew Balding claimed Glorious Goodwood’s top-trainer title in the last race of the week – while Oisin Murphy won the jockeys’ title without being able to ride on the final day.

The titles were clinched as racecourse director James Crespi revealed crowd numbers were up.

Victory for Gladius in the final race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, the Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap, ensured that Balding claimed the top trainer title at the meeting for a second time.

The Kingsclere handler, who took the award in 2021, edged out Ralph Beckett on the number of placed horses after both sent out four winners throughout the week.

James Crespi presents Oisin Murphy with the week's top jockey award

Balding’s victories included Stellar Sunrise in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden on Tuesday, Sir Albert in the Phase Eight Nursery on Thursday and Fox Legacy, who was one of the most impressive winners of the week when dominating Friday’s Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes.

A remarkable meeting for Beckett included victory with 150/1 chance Qirat in Wednesday’s highlight, the G1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes, and both his contenders in the G3 HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes, Saqqara Sands and Tabiti, dead-heating for first place. Push The Limit also scored for the trainer in the Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap.

Balding said: “I can’t complain. If you come to Glorious Goodwood and have four winners, it is a good week. See the Fire was a disappointment in the Nassau Stakes but, if the race had been 24 hours earlier before the rain came, she might have had more of a chance. Apart from that, it has all been positive.’’

Murphy claimed the top jockey award for a second successive year thanks to a superb week that yielded six winners, including the Balding-trained Stellar Sunrise, Sir Albert and Fox Legacy, and Dubai Treasure in Tuesday’s World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

Stellar Sunrise (Oisin Murphy/Andrew Balding) on the way to winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

In addition to Fox Legacy, Murphy rode the first two winners on Friday – Kyle Of Lochalsh in the Coral Goodwood Handicap and Seagulls Eleven in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Murphy said: “It has been a great week. I have had winners for a few different trainers, so thanks to them and all the lads behind the scenes. Andrew [Balding] has won the top trainer award again, so fair play to him.

‘‘Unfortunately, I was suspended today so couldn't ride Gladius. It is always competitive here. Ryan [Moore], William [Buick], Tom [Marquand] and Rossa [Ryan] all had a strong book of rides, so it was nice to get it done.''

Coolmore partnerships comprising Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier and Westerberg took the top owner award for a second successive year thanks to three victories during the meeting, all of whom were trained by Aidan O’Brien.

Highlights included a 1-2 in Tuesday’s G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup as three-year-old Scandinavia came out on top over Illinois. Whirl powered home in attritional conditions to take the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Wednesday by five lengths, while Isaac captured Saturday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden.

Meanwhile bosses said attendance at the 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival was up 10 per cent across public enclosures compared to last year. Final attendance figures will be available in due course.

Crespi, Racecourse Director, said: “The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar has had it all - brilliant sunshine, torrential rain and, of course, world-class racing against the beautiful backdrop of the Sussex Downs.

“This year we have been delighted to welcome Visit Qatar as the new headline sponsor of the event. Racegoers were able to experience the very best of Qatari hospitality, courtesy of the Visit Qatar activation in the Richmond Enclosure which offered complimentary, bespoke mementos and traditional refreshments. We look forward to our continued partnership with Visit Qatar and working together to elevate the festival as a highlight of the British horseracing season.

“We saw an historic result in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday with Qirat's 150-1 victory, when he became the biggest-priced winner of a British Group One.

“Ladies' Day on Thursday got off to a great start with the Markel Magnolia Cup which was won by Sophie Forsyth, an insurance underwriter for race sponsor Markel International. Crowds cheered the dedication and hard work of all 12 riders who have not only been training hard but also raising funds for The King's Trust International's Project Lehar.

“Come rain or shine, the fabulous fashion of our racegoers was wonderful to see, and we were delighted to welcome RIXO as the winners of the 2025 Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award in association with the British Fashion Council. On the opening day of the festival, they showcased three designs, inspired by a visit to Goodwood House earlier in the year, which will now enter the Goodwood Collection. Our thanks to RIXO Co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey as in a Qatar Goodwood Festival first, the vintage-inspired design duo not only received the Talent in Fashion Award, but also created the colourful racing silks for the Markel Magnolia Cup."