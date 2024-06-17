Narrow defeat for Pagham BC
In a match that ebbed and flowed through the game all rinks remained close.
Tarring's experience, as previous champions, came to the fore as they eased passed Pagham's spritied performance, to run out winners by six shots overall. Both teams won on two rinks.
As the last rink played out the final end Pagham needed four shots to draw the match, Tarring took two to extend their final lead to six shots.
Pagham bagging four points to Tarring's six.
Rink Scores
Robert Pearson, David Westcott, Ray Smith, Mike English Won 22 - 18
Dan Cripp, Pat Holman, Terry Hayes, Roger Dear Lost 13 - 24
Peter Otto, Matt Walsh, Paul Machin, Rick Bailey Lost 16 - 19
Tony Wells, Mukesh Andani, Julian Jones, Richard Read Won 21 - 17
Total Swcores 72 - 78
Next weekend, Pagham are due to play away at Norfolk in Littlehampton in a must win game.
