Narrow defeat for Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater played a return match against Horsham Bowling club and hoped to reverse the heavy defeat suffered previously.

The game was lost by 1 shot 63 to 64. This was due to,the only winning rink of Martin Hargrave, Les Gordon, David Kent and Judith Hitchman (30-6). Away to Ewhurst a loos by 39 to 47 withe the winning triple of Annie Anderson, Frank Newell and Peter Curd (16-12)