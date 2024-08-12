Narrow loss for Southwater bowlers
In the John Spriggs league all 10 points were gained against Newick.
Top rink was Frank Newell, Mair Williams, Sue Lewis and Petere curd (16-12) with Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (18-16) and Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (16-15).
Although rinks were shared against Newdigate, Southwater won 73 to 49.
The winning triples were Monica Hargrave, Joh Coghlan and Geoff Kentish (31-6) with Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (17-12).
At home to Arundel another win 65 to 54. Best rink was Annie Anderson, Jackie Merchant, Alan Parker and Cliff Merchant (19-7) with Richard Harris, Dee Blanchard, Jenny Haysom and Peter Curd (21-11) and Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan, Les Gordon and Judith Hitchman (16-10).
