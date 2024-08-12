Narrow loss for Southwater bowlers

In the Mid Sussex league against Haywards Heath Southwater lost 45 to 49 picking up two points with Jenny Haysom, John Curlewis. Mike Jones and Judith Hitchman (18-12).

In the John Spriggs league all 10 points were gained against Newick.

Top rink was Frank Newell, Mair Williams, Sue Lewis and Petere curd (16-12) with Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (18-16) and Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (16-15).

Although rinks were shared against Newdigate, Southwater won 73 to 49.

The winning triples were Monica Hargrave, Joh Coghlan and Geoff Kentish (31-6) with Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon and John Borasinski (17-12).

At home to Arundel another win 65 to 54. Best rink was Annie Anderson, Jackie Merchant, Alan Parker and Cliff Merchant (19-7) with Richard Harris, Dee Blanchard, Jenny Haysom and Peter Curd (21-11) and Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan, Les Gordon and Judith Hitchman (16-10).

