Nashwa and Doyle make Nassau Stakes history on Goodwood's Ladies' Day

Hollie Doyle on Nashwa, right of the three, wins the Nassau Stakes - the first female jockey to do so / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Having raced in last early on, Nashwa made ground smoothly to challenge on the outside of runners in the straight before stretching away in the final furlong for an authoritative length-and-three-quarter success. Aristia (40/1) posted a career-best in second, with Lilac Road (15/2) third after meeting trouble in running.

Nashwa, who carried Doyle into the history books when winning the Prix de Diane last month, is a fifth win in the race for trainer John Gosden and his first in partnership with son Thady.

John Gosden said: “We were drawn nine and we didn't want to get caught on the outside with daylight. We have relaxed in last and what they've done is suddenly pull the pace up. If you look at the fractions, they did two 14 second furlongs in the middle, which is as slow as you can go. Coming from last made it tough on her as they are quickening down the hill, but Nashwa has got the class and, when the ground levelled off, she was happier. She is versatile to do that from off the pace. I think next time we might have to put a pacemaker in.

“She has won with a bit in hand, but she is a grand filly who is improving all the time. Her owner-breeder Imad Al Sagar keeps pictures of her and she has changed a lot this year alone. I think we will stay in against the fillies in something like the Prix de l'Opera. I don't want to rush taking on colts this year, maybe next year.

“We tried over a mile and a half at Epsom and she didn't quite get the trip. She has won the Diane and the Nassau, so you can never ask for more from a filly. She has got the frame to improve again in the autumn and next year.

“Hollie Doyle is a star. She has an incredible work ethic. As a rider, she is very savvy and strong with great balance. She has the most wonderful personality, and she is so applied and focused – she is a credit to anybody in any line of work."

Doyle said: “It is pretty awesome. She gave me some feel. A change of tactics today from France, but it paid off. Nashwa is A1, you can't fault her.

“I rode her aggressively in France because we had a good draw and I wanted to hold my position. Today, in between her work from her previous run, she now knows what she is doing, so I didn't want to light her up and ride her from a pace angle. Mr Gosden told me to ride her that way today.

“I came down the hill with a double handful. She travels very well, but she takes a while to hit top gear. I was conscious about keeping her balanced down the hill. This is her perfect trip. She has a high cruising speed and sees it out very well. She is push button and you can ride her anywhere, which is really nice.

“Nashwa is a horse of a lifetime and if it wasn't for Imad Al Sagar for giving me this opportunity, I might not have enjoyed days like this. Every Group One means a lot, so you’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts, because you get home tonight and you’ll be back into work mode for the next day. You have limited time to enjoy these moments.”

Winning owner Imad Al Sagar said: “Nashwa is a homebred and I must admit that I am very emotional when it comes to her. She is my first Classic homebred and I am very proud of her. It is significant as this is the future broodmare for Blue Diamond Stud. The important part is that I own the family. Her dam Princess Loulou is now in foal to Frankel, carrying a filly which makes her a full-sister to Nashwa.

“Talking about the season, we knew from her two-year-old career that she was special, but how special we did not know. Since April, she has developed physically and mentally very quickly. She demonstrated those skills at Haydock and at Newbury in a Listed race. In the Oaks, she was beaten three and a half lengths and ran out of stamina. We were going into unknown territory, but in the French Oaks, she demonstrated a beautiful performance and now her second Group One in the Nassau.

“Our target will be the Prix de l'Opera on Arc day and then the Breeders' Cup for the Filly & Mare Turf. She has had a busy season and we don't want to overdo it.

"What I saw in Hollie is what she demonstrated today, but two years ago. Hollie is a gifted jockey, very intelligent and very dedicated. She has proved that today. I've said that gender should have nothing to do with it. Either you have it or you don't."

The Qatar Nassau Stakes is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Best of the rest on day three

Well-supported market leader Royal Scotsman (5/6F) looks a colt destined for the top after setting a juvenile course record in the six-furlong G2 Richmond Stakes.

Always travelling strongly under Jim Crowley, Royal Scotsman quickened away from his rivals entering the final furlong to score by a commanding length and a half, shaving 0.15s off the track record held by Bachir since 1999.

The lightly raced Al Karrar (9/2) ran an encouraging race in second, with Chateau (3/1) the same distance further back in third.

This was a fourth win in the race for trainer Paul Cole – 37 years after his first winner Nomination in 1985 – and a first in partnership with his son Oliver.

Paul Cole said: “Royal Scotsman likes a bit of cover and switches off well. Our main worry was just getting some cover, but nothing could have gone better today. It all went exactly as we'd hoped it would go."

New London (6/4F) shot to the head of the ante-post market for the G1 St Leger after grinding out success in the G3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes.

The son of Dubawi was recording a fourth win in five career starts after coming off a strong pace under William Buick to win the 12-furlong contest by a length and three-quarters from Deauville Legend (14/1).

Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal (6/1) was a neck further back in third on his first start for George Boughey, although his chance was not helped when Ryan Moore dropped his whip in the closing stages.

It was a third Gordon Stakes success for the in-form Charlie Appleby following Cross Counter in 2018 and Cap O’Rushes in 2013.

Appleby’s assistant Alex Merriam said: “New London is a lovely horse. He has done nothing but improve. He ran in the Derby Trial and then Charlie thought to miss the Derby, which I think paid the dividends."

Warren Point (9/2) came from off the pace to lead home a Charlie Appleby-trained one-two in the opening 10-furlong Coral Kincsem Handicap on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Warren Point, who holds an entry in the G2 Great Voltigeur Stakes, produced a late flourish under William Buick to mow down stablemate Blue Trail (18/1) in the final strides and score by a neck. The front two pulled three and a quarter lengths clear of 3/1 favourite Migdam in third.

Appleby’s assistant Alex Merriam said: “It was nice viewing! They have both run super races and I am delighted with the pair. I think last time Warren Point saw a lot of daylight and ran a bit keen. Will said he has grown up with every run and is mentally improving. He has given him a lovely ride and put his head in front on the line."

Ashleigh Wicheard, who is a work rider for trainer Neil Mulholland, won the Markel Magnolia Cup charity race. Wicheard got a flying start on her mount Dark Shot and never saw another rival to run out a dominant winner.

Outside of racing, Wicheard has worked in specialist schools supporting children with autism, SEMH, and various other behavioural issues, and as a case worker and equine coordinator for a charity supporting young offenders.

The Markel Magnolia Cup supports The Brilliant Breakfast initiative in aid of The Prince’s Trust. The Brilliant Breakfast is a nationwide, fundraising event, run annually for a week in October. It brings together friends, family and colleagues over breakfast, to raise money for young women on The Prince’s Trust programmes across the UK.