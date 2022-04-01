National cycle race to be staged at Goodwood this weekend

Local cycling club Racing Club Ravenna, named after Chichester’s Italian twinned city is hosting the race.

It will take on the challenging climb up Kennel Hill at Goodwood, run along Selhurstpark road, south down through Halnaker and right along the Lavant straight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being put on to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the UCI World Road Race Championship which finished at the top of Kennel Hill.

Racing Club Ravenna cyclists test the route

Back in 1982, the men’s race saw Giuseppe Saronni of Italy take the victory and Mandy Jones of Great Britain win in emphatic style by attacking solo for nearly eight miles.

Race organiser Seb Ottley has been working alongside Phil Webber from British Cycling for more than two years to get the event set up.

The race has attracted a list of elite riders including Dan Bigham, British hour record holder and Jesse Yates, son of Sean Yates, former yellow jersey wearer at the tour de France and who also completed for GB in the 1982 World championship road race on this course.

The day will start with the men’s race at 10am containing a strong field of 80 riders taking on the 75-mile race including seven times up Kennel Hill.