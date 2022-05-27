National prize delights Worthing water polo stars

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward to 2022, and Worthing’s U17 boys are overjoyed to secure the club a second national prize, beating Manchester in a tough final.

Before the U15 win, the nearest the club had come to a national title was losing in the 1905 men’s championship final. This latest final against Manchester, at the Liverpool Aquatics Centre, was always going to be tough but a terrific display ended with a well-deserved win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Worthing team with their trophy

Worthing made a strong start and their well-organised defence, backed up by excellent goalkeeping from Felix Monaghan, was going to be hard for Manchester to break down. Two goals from Joey Taylor gave them a 2-0 lead, but Manchester got one back just before the end of the quarter.

In the second period Tumay Evcimen scored three times and Worthing led 5-4 at the mid-point. Tumay scored again in the third period and Indy Nash scored to extend the lead to 7-5, and then scored again.

Worthing managed the game well, and it finished 8-6.

The squad were delighted to win the UK’s Premier Junior Water Polo competition, a fantastic achievement for, what is essentially a small club.

It was a real team performance and their discipline and tactics, particularly in defence, proved the difference.

The quality of the defending resulted in them not committing a single exclusion foul in the entire match, which is very unusual.

The team were presented with gold medals and the trophy.

Felix was named best goalkeeper for the tournament, and Tumay won the Most Valued Player award for the final.

Worthing were delighted to play in their third national final in four years and of course to win.

In the semi-final against Watford, Henry Broadhurst scored six in an 8-4 win.

Head Coach Alastair Roberts and key figures like Steve Bond, Tumay Evcimen senior, Ben Alcorn and Ben Curtis all played their part.

Squad: Felix Monaghan, Luke Heaton, Joe Boot, Max Cooper, Archie Moon, Henry Broadhurst, Ethan Lecuyer, Olly Phillips, Tumay Evcimen Junior, Indy Nash, Maty Skoda, Joey Taylor, Edward Moakes.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​