National success enjoyed by Bede's equestrian team

Bede's riders shone at the national championships

The event was held at the newly revamped Keysoe International EC – a world-renowned equestrian centre which has been used by equestrian team training for the 2012 summer Olympics and Paralympics.

After much training and preparation, the team performed brilliantly.

Josie and India both jumped clear rounds, and India finishing in third place overall in the Open Class.

The team supported each other throughout the competition, and enjoyed each other’s successes, which was great to see.

Katy McKeough, equestrian team manager at Bede’s, said: “We were delighted that the Bede’s equestrian team made it to the NSEA finals again this year, with Josie Tabb jumping a fantastic clear round and India Piper-Dadswell coming individually third in the 1.10m final.

“It is great to have equestrian events going ahead again safely - with plenty of Covid safety measures in place.