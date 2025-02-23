Nemean Lion roars to National Spirit Hurdle success at Fontwell Park - report and picture special

Gary and Josh Moore’s Sussex runner Salver was the 13-8 favourite to win the £80k contest, with Kerry Lee’s Nemean Lion a 2-1 shot in a field of five.

Salver pressed Steel Ally for the lead in the early stages of the two-mile-three-furlong contest, but Steel Ally strode on heading out for the second circuit and looked to have both rivals in some trouble as he turned for home in front.

However, Richard Patrick conjured a late surge from Nemean Lion after the final flight to get up and beat Steel Ally by a neck. Salver was eight lengths behind in third.

See pictures from the National Spirit Hurdle and the rest of the card on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page for all the pictures.

Nemean Lion is now 20-1 from 25-1 with some for the Stayers’ Hurdle, but trainer Lee is in no rush to decide whether he will line up at the Cheltenham Festival.

She said: “I’m really delighted – what a tenacious, gutsy horse he is. He seems to go on that (testing) ground so well and he’s that little bit older and stronger than the second and third horses. I think we’ll leave all the options open for a couple of weeks and make a plan in roughly a fortnight.”

The National Spirit was one of seven races on an absorbing Sunday card at Fontwell.

Glynn Brae took the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle for the Twiston-Davies camp as 4/5 favourite, Wellwillya (7/1) won the Download The Star Sports App Handicap Chase under Brendan Powell for Helen Nelmes and the Barry Dennis Trophy Handicap Hurdle went to Shengai Enki (7/1, Luke Scott/Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole).

Je Suis Sacre (7/4 fav) took the starsports.bet Handicap Hurdle (Harry Kimber/Robert Walford), the John & Harold Hartwell Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase for the Josh Gifford Cup went to 9/4 chance Record High (Harry Bannister/Suzy Smith) and the last, the starsportsbet.co.uk Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race, went to Gaelic Pride (5/2, Harry Cobden/Warren Greatrex).

Fontwell officials were pleased with the day’s offering.

Exec director Guy Pridie said: “Despite the uncertainty with the weather we were very happy with the day – the big race certainly didn’t disappoint and was enjoyed by a sell-out restaurant and hospitality boxes along with the highest crowd for some years in this fixture.

"Our goal continues to be to grow this fixture and Sunday showed that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Next up at Fontwell is the Cheltenham Preview Raceday on Thursday, March 6.

