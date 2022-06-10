Never mind marathons - Hastings athlete David has covered 400km

Starting in Fort William, David took on ancient footpaths, lochs, glens and towering mountains through some of the world's most inspirational landscapes including Morar, Knoydart, Kintail, Torridon,

Assynt and Sutherland to the furthest north westerly point of the British Isles, Cape Wrath. Conditions were the worst ever seen during the history of the race with only 100 out of 300 runners finishing the event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David said: “The relentlessness of running day after day in the most atrocious conditions took its toll. Sleeping in a wet sleeping bag for seven nights can eat away at you." David finished in 76:02:09 and celebrated with an Irn-Bru!

HY youngsters at the Ashburnham tri event

Hastings athletes clock up super times.

Meanwhile HY member and Paralympic gold medalist David Weir placed 3rd in the 800m wheelchair event at the Diamond League in Birmingham. This was a mere warm-up for Weir, who then won the wheelchair 10k in Manchester comfortably the following day in 21:48.

Liam Checksfield took part in the 100m, 800m and javelin in the under-15 category at the Southern Athletics League in Withdean and enjoyed his first track and field event.

David Brogan is all smiles in the Highlands

John and Leanne Badrock flew the HY flag during their holiday in the New Forest at the Brockenhurst Parkrun. John placed 8th and first VM45 in 21:19 with Leanne 9th female and 4th in her age category in 27:45.

Under-nine Arthur Edwards shaved 13 minutes off his previous time completing the Bedgebury Parkrun in 33:59.

Terry Puxty and Richard Benn completed the Rye 5 Mile race. Puxty took 3rd position and 1st in his MV45 category in 33:08 with Benn finishing in 37:10.