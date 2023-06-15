Haywards Heath RFC are hopeful their plans for a much-needed new clubouse are about to finally take off.

A planning application is under consideration by Mid Sussex District Council. And with significant funds of £1.8m pledged and other grant funding being sought, there is real optimism that after a number of false starts, 2023 represents the year when building at Whitemans Green finally starts.

The existing building is no longer fit for purpose and although the club works hard to make the best of the current limited facilities, its dilapidated exterior and interior spaces are totally inadequate for the needs of a thriving club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details of the application can be viewed online on the MSDC planning portal and club members, supporters and the community are encouraged to support the proposal before tomorrow’s deadline for comments.

The current clubhouse at Whitemans Green - no longer fit for purpose, say HHRFC

The club said: “Building a much-needed new multi-sports community facility at Whitemans Green will bring benefits not just to rugby but also to all other sports and community groups who will be able to use the brand new clubhouse.

"This includes football and athletics clubs, the local scout group who will be looking to make the new premises their new home, and the whole local Mid Sussex community who will be able to make use of the facility for clubs, festivals, music and creative productions - the list is endless.

"This will truly be a state of the art facility for everyone to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new construction partner, Mitchell Design & Construction, has developed a dynamic yet simple, cost-effective design in conjunction with the club by an experienced team that understands the demands of sport and the requirements of a community pavilion – one which fits a realistic budget and timeframe for implementation.

Haywards Heath RFC's clubhouse plans, under consideration by MSDC

"This means that the club is hopeful that this will be the year when the project finally breaks ground and building starts, with a goal to be completed for use early in the 2024/25 season.”

HHRFC says benefits the new facility will provide include:

Inclusive access to six changing rooms which can be compartmentalised for use by boys and girls, men and women - separated as required, enabling development of rugby and other sports across all ages and genders.

Improved accessibility for disabled athletes and visitors and more senior members with wide doors for wheelchair access, lift to first floor, disabled toilets on both floors and viewing balcony over main rugby pitch.

Spectacular social space for Club and community events.

Improved bar and kitchen facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

External balcony with outside access to serving hatch for hot drinks.

Dedicated club shop and physiotherapy room.

Storage facility for all sports played at Whitemans Green - existing premises that are no longer fit for purpose will be demolished once new facility open.

Installation of sustainable solutions including EV charging points, reversible heat pump and solar energy to make the building energy-efficient and contribute to a future net zero policy.

It promises to be a first-class modern facility for all sports users of Whitemans Green and the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HHRFC said: “The new Clubhouse will elevate the experience of all sports at the Club and help to improve the physical and mental health and well-being of hundreds of children and adults that play sport at Whitemans Green.

"The Club believes that It is very important that the decision-makers at MSDC see the strength of support behind this application and is asking everyone in the local community to complete the online form which is accessed via the planning portal at www.midsussex.gov.uk and add comments of support before tomorrow (Friday 16 June).

“The club is also asking volunteers with skills or expertise relevant to the current building project to volunteer their time or provide access to subsidised goods and materials that will be required in return for publicity and the goodwill of over 2000 people who will benefit from the project – please email [email protected] if you can get involved.