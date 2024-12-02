New era begins for Hastings Runners

At the Hastings Runners meeting on November 27, Eric Hardwick MBE was unanimously voted for as the club’s new president.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the club’s AGM one month earlier, Ashley Vora had been elected the new chairperson, taking over from Nick Brown who had been in the post for five years – with Nick Webb and Jo Edwards voted in as vice-chairs.

The new president, who has been a member for over 40 years, thanked the club for the appointment: “I am very honoured and humble to accept this great honour. I acknowledge the work of previous presidents Paul Caban and Mike Hall."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said how proud he was of the club, and how fortunate members were to have such a good organising team to run it, adding it was ia very friendly and responsible club.

Eric Hardwick MBE: the new president of Hastings Runners.

Eric is well known as the founder and race director of the prestigious Hastings Half Marathon for 38 years. He also organised the 2008 Hastings Anniversary Marathon, The Bexhill Link Road 10k in 2015, and the 1066 Way to Battle in 2016 to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

He was awarded the MBE from Her Majesty The Queen in 2007, and has been granted the Order of 1066 by Hastings Council.

As a sprightly eighty-something, Eric still runs the occasional Hastings Parkrun, and marshalls at many more. He is also an official UKA Race Adjudicator for events in the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His other loves are golf – which he still plays regularly, a former captain of Highwoods Golf Club – and Brighton & Hove Albion. Hastings Runners, though, holds a very special place in his heart. It is the largest running club in the town and he vows to serve its 460 members well.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk