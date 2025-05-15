New era of netball begins: East Sussex Mavericks launch adult and junior performance pathways

East Sussex Mavericks Netball Club is proud to announce the successful completion of its first senior squad trials, marking a major milestone in the club’s journey to becoming a regional force in competitive netball.

The next chapter begins with the launch of the Mavericks' junior squads, opening up new opportunities for young players across the county.

The Mavericks are based in Eastbourne and Hailsham for training snd currently compete in Brighton.

Launched with a bold vision to recruit and develop athletes capable of competing at regional level, East Sussex Mavericks has quickly gained momentum. Over the past few months, the club has built excitement within the local netball community, not only recruiting adult players but also drawing interest from coaches, umpires, and volunteers passionate about shaping the future of the sport in Sussex.

East Sussex Mavericks recognised a significant gap between local-level netball and regional competition – a gap that often leaves talented players facing a 'sink or swim' scenario.

In response, they’ve created a dedicated development pathway designed to bridge that divide.

East Sussex Mavericks’ mission is to nurture and prepare athletes with the structured support, expert coaching, and performance guidance they need to thrive at the next level. By focusing on both skill progression and athlete mindset, they're committed to helping players make a confident, sustainable transition into higher-level netball.

The club’s inaugural senior trials saw a fantastic turnout of talented adult players from across the region, all eager to be part of a fresh, ambitious programme. With selection now underway, the Mavericks are preparing for a competitive debut season.

Now, the focus shifts to the next generation of talent. The Mavericks’ junior squads are set to launch in the coming weeks, welcoming aspiring netballers aged 14–18. The club is committed to developing young athletes in a supportive, high-performance environment, with top-tier coaching and clear pathways for progression.

“We’ve been blown away by the level of enthusiasm and talent at our first trials,” said a spokesperson for the club. “Launching our junior squads is the next step in building something long-term. Mavericks is about more than one team – it’s about creating a community of driven players and people who love the game.”

The club continues to invite interest from players, coaches, umpires, and committee members who want to be part of something new, exciting, and impactful in the East Sussex netball scene.