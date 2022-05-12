New features added to Chichester Half Marathon

The tenth Chichester Half Marathon to be staged since its 2012 relaunch will be organised by Everyone Active, who hope numbers will be back up to pre-pandemic levels after a dip in entries last year.

With its mixture of city and countryside sections of the route, the race takes place on Sunday, September 25, with a 9am start outside the Chichester College race village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The field in the 2021 Chi Half Marathon / Picture: Derek Martin

For 2022 there is a new partner – the Run Company, Chichester’s award-winning running and footwear specialists. It will also have a new headline charity, the Rotary Club of Chichester.

Pacemakers and a multi-terrain run of around six miles (10k) /10 kilometres are also new this year.

Graham Jessop, one of the organising team, said: “The race will appeal to people of all abilities.

“Many runners know the half marathon course well, having returned to run it year after year and we hope they will be back this year.

“If you’ve run every year since 2012 and want to take part again get in touch with us at [email protected] and let us know you are in for 2022!

“The Chichester Half Marathon has become a festival of runners for all ages and abilities.

“The multi-terrain six-miler will be perfect for those who enjoy parkruns and want to up their distance and difficulty of terrain.”

There will be a 10-mile option on the day which takes out the last part of the climb up the Trundle.

Or groups of three can team up to tackle 13 miles in three sections.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering this very special local event.

“We encourage runners of all abilities and ages to sign up and join us.

“The weekend will rais money for the Chichester Rotary Club to support charitable donations they make to valuable community causes.”

More than 100 runners have already entered.

Get in before the end of May to save £5 from the entry fee.